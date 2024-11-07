Trump Granddaughter Kai Trump Starts Her Own YouTube Golf Channel

It's a good week to be part of the Trump family, thanks in large part to President-Elect Donald Trump's resounding victory in Tuesday's election. And one of its youngest members, Kai Trump, is having a pretty great week too.

Kai, Trump's granddaughter and the daughter of Donald Trump Jr., just recently started her own YouTube Channel, and thanks in no small part to general interest around her family, it's already been a rousing success. A somewhat recurring guest on the popular Good Good Golf YouTube Channel and University of Miami commit, Kai unsurprisingly is making golf a focus of her content thus far.

Her second video, posted last week, was a golf match between her and Garrett Clark, one of the founders of Good Good and his own channel, under the username GM Golf.

Another video was filmed at Trump Bedminster in New Jersey, which she describes as her "favorite course."

Kai Trump Celebrates Election Results

Kai also posted on X and Instagram after the election results came in on Tuesday, congratulating her grandfather.

"No one works harder or cares more about the American people," she posted. "Congratulations Grandpa, I love you!"

Her golf YouTube channel, despite launching just a few weeks ago, has already reached more than 87,000 subscribers and her first video, "A Regular Day In The Life Of Kai Trump," has racked up more than 863,000 views.

Not a bad start! Especially for a 17-year-old.