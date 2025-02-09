Donald Trump Plays Round Of Golf With Tiger Woods Before Heading To Super Bowl LIX In New Orleans

Donald Trump is having a better Sunday than most. Not only is the President heading to New Orleans to attend Super Bowl LIX later in the afternoon, but he's also starting his day on the golf course and playing a round with none other than Tiger Woods. The pair is reportedly teeing it up at Trump International in West Palm Beach, Florida.

President Trump's interview with Fox News Channel’s Bret Baier is set to air at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Every day is a busy one when you're the President, but some busy days are better than others, and this Sunday appears to be one of those days.

Trump and Woods have become close over the years, with the 15-time major winner receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2019 during Trump's first term.

Trump offered his condolences to the legendary golfer after Woods announced the death of his mother, Kultida Woods, earlier in the week.

"I was just informed that Tiger Woods’ wonderful Mother, Kultida, passed away – She has gone onto greener fairways!" Trump wrote in a post. "Kultida Woods was an amazing influence on Tiger, and gave him much of his strength and brilliance. Melania and I send our love and prayers to Tiger and his incredible family!"

It's unclear if Woods will be in attendance for the Super Bowl on Sunday evening.

Woods did, however, announce that he will be playing in next week's Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines. It will be his first competitive start since The Open in July 2024 and his first appearance, other than one match in the indoor TGL setup, since undergoing back surgery last Fall.