Tiger Woods' 50th Birthday Party Is Going To Be An Absolute Scene, And It Includes The Perfect Dress Code

Tiger Woods turned a half-century old on December 30, but his 50th birthday bash isn't set until January 14. Based on the details, the guest list, and the festivities to be had, it's no wonder the shindig took a couple of extra weeks to prepare for.

The celebration will take place at The Breakers in Palm Beach, Fla., and to put the scale of the event into perspective, it has its own title sponsor.

"RED: Celebrating Legacy presented by EY US" is set to bring roughly 300 of Woods' friends, family, and partners together. The party will serve as a celebration of Woods turning 50, but also as a 30-year anniversary of Tiger's TGR Foundation, which will have a fundraising goal of $50 million.

David Rumsey of Front Office Sports spoke with TGR Foundation CEO Cyndi Court, who put it rather simply: "It’s a lot more than a birthday party, and it’s a lot more than an event."

"We definitely could have made it bigger," Court continued. "But we also wanted it to be intimate so that we could celebrate people that throughout the years have made tremendous commitments to Tiger’s vision of what could be possible in the future."

Now, onto the fun stuff.

Jon Bon Jovi will perform at the party, which is set to include a guest list featuring PGA Tour player and close friend to Woods, Justin Thomas, Woods' longtime caddie Joa LaCava, and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan. It's a sure thing that other PGA Tour players and A-list celebs will be in attendance as well, including Woods' girlfriend, Vanessa Trump.

To keep things very much on-brand for Tiger, the dress code for the event is to wear a touch of red.

As for the food, it's going to be a mixed bag, but one of the finest classes imaginable, as the menu will include Woods' favorite items from each of his five Masters Champions dinners.

Woods' most-recent Champions Dinner menu served in 2020 included steak and chicken fajita, sushi, sashimi, and a plethora of desserts he likely didn't touch.

If Woods is looking for any media members to fly to South Florida at the last minute to cover the festivities, specifically to rate every food item, I know a guy.