Tiger Woods Turns 50: Looking Back At The Most-Relatable Golf Shot He's Ever Hit

Tiger Woods is officially a 50-year-old man as of December 30, 2025. That's a fact that isn't easy to fully comprehend, given that the sports world has witnessed him growing up in the spotlight since his first late-night television appearance as a toddler to a man half-a-century old who has 15 major championships to his name.

Woods may be the most non-relatable athlete in the history of sport, given his upbringing focused on becoming the greatest golfer to ever live and going on to check that exact box in many people's opinion.

When it comes to what Woods can do with a golf club in his hand coupled with his clutch gene, nobody in the game's history compares, but that isn't to say the big cat hasn't hit a relatable golf shot now and again. After all, golf is both extremely difficult and nonsensical, even for one of the best players to ever do it, and Woods' most-relatable golf shot ever actually came less than two years ago.

During the first round of the 2024 Genesis Invitational, his first start since the 2023 Masters, Woods hit the perfect tee shot on the Par 4 18th. He was left with the green-light of all green-lights standing in the fairway with his second shot, and proceeded to catch hosel.

A cold-hard shank from Tiger Woods.

Predictably, Woods avoided posting a big number on the closing hole that Thursday and walked off the green with a bogey five. He'd later go on to withdraw from the tournament during the second round.

Woods went on to tee it up four more times in 2024 and has not played a competitive round of golf since The Open that July.

His absence from competitive golf was extended earlier this year when he announced that he underwent what was his seventh back surgery in 11 years. His back surgery came while he was already recovering from a ruptured Achilles, which he announced in March 2025.

Woods is now eligible to compete on PGA Tour Champions as a 50-year-old, although he's not exactly been open to the idea of playing on the senior circuit.