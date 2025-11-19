Tiger Woods' Close Friend Drops Fresh New Hints About His Potential Return To Golf

The only time we hear from Tiger Woods nowadays is via social media, and even in those instances, the update typically centers around a health update or the promotion of his brand Sun Day Red. Five weeks ago, he shared that he had recently undergone what was the seventh back surgery of his career, which reignited the conversation about when we may see The Big Cat return to competitive golf.

READ: Tiger Woods' Seventh Back Surgery Potentially Ends Any Dreams Of A Return To Competitive Golf

With Woods speaking with the media less and less over the years as his competitive calendar has dwindled, the golf world has relied upon others in his life for information and updates.

One person close to Woods is Notah Begay III, a four-time PGA Tour winner and former Stanford teammate of Woods. He recently joined Trey Wingo on the ‘Straight Facts Homie’ podcast, and it did not take long for the conversation to turn to Woods and when, if ever, he may return to competitive golf.

It's no secret that in recent years, when Woods has been playing a limited schedule and staying relatively healthy, it's the walking aspect that has been among his biggest hurdles. Begay not only confirmed as much, but also offered up the idea that Woods may target tournaments played on flatter golf courses moving forward.

"He hits it great, he’s in tremendous physical condition. His ball speeds are fast enough, they’re 175-180, which is adequate for the PGA Tour. It’s just can he walk 72 holes plus a pro-am?" Begay explained.

"I don’t know, and that’s the big question. A major championship venue with flatter terrain. Hilton Head with flatter terrain, Colonial with flatter terrain might be targets. And those are venues that he’s never typically played at. He’s played Colonial once and never went back. And I don’t think he’s ever been to Hilton Head. Those are two things that you may see at some point."

It's interesting that Begay would specifically mention Hilton Head, which is where the RBC Heritage is held, and Colonial, which hosts the Charles Schwab Challenge.

While those two events are on the PGA Tour, Woods will turn 50 at the end of December, which makes him eligible to compete on the PGA Tour Champions circuit. Woods will not have to worry about walking if he does elect to play in any Champions events, given that players are allowed to use golf carts.

"We’re also dying to see him on the Champions Tour. He can take a cart and the walking becomes alleviated at that point. I think he’s going to try it," Begay continued. "You can only sit in your house and think about golf and hit balls at the range for so long. You want to go out and see if you can beat somebody. I do think he will try it and I hope he likes it. The world of golf with Tiger is just so much better and so much more fun even if we see glimpses from time to time."

The most interesting nugget from Begay's comment about Woods and the senior circuit is him stating, "I do think he will try it."

Woods was expected to return to TGL with his Jupiter Links team in January, but that seems like a tall order given his recent procedure.

Since the 2020 Masters, Woods has only made 11 competitive starts, making the cut in just five of those starts.