Things Are Getting Serious Between Tiger Woods And Vanessa Trump

Well, well, well, it sounds like things are getting pretty darn serious between a certain pair of lovebirds who are very much in the Trump family orbit, Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Woods and Trump — the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr. and mother of Kai Trump (who is probably getting some killer golf lessons these days) — were reported to be in a relationship earlier this year, and they confirmed it soon after with an Instagram post.

Very nice, but I can't get over the way that photo and caption kind of give off the same vibes as a high school senior announcing which school they're going to be playing D-III tennis for.

But it sounds like things are getting very serious for these two, according to an anonymous insider who spoke to Page Six.

"They’re very serious," they said. "Wedding bells serious."

Whoa, hold the phone! That is serious.

"Wedding Bells Serious" is toward the top of the relationship seriousness scale. It's above posting a photo together on Instagram, going to a friend's wedding together, and even moving in together.

It's not quite "Share A Bank Account Serious" or "Fart In Front Of Each Other With Impunity Serious," but it's up there. It's definitely up there.

The source — reported to be friends with Trump — didn't give any insight into whether or not Woods, 49, and Trump, 47, are engaged or have an imminent engagement coming, but did say that things are going great.

"She’s so happy! She’s finally found happiness," the person told the outlet. "She’s found happiness for the first time in her life."

Well, it sounds like things are going pretty well for these two, which is always good.

I'm sure, if and when they decide to wed, it's going to be quite the shindig.