Tickets Prices For USA - Canada 4 Nations Face-Off Aren't Cheap

A single ticket for tonight's Team USA vs Canada 4 Nations Face-Off will cost you at least $1,000, and they have not dropped at all since going on sale.

A thousand bucks? For hockey? In America?

You're damn right. Sports fans have been gravitating to the 4 Nations tournament to see some of their favorite American hockey players battle it out on the ice (literally) and show that we are the best. Tonight's game is against Canada, whose home team crowd booed the Star Spangled Banner and talked a ridiculous amount of trash, which led to three WILD on-ice fights between both teams. AND it's the FINALS?! You can bet that the city of Boston is to be as jacked up as if it was a Stanley Cup game.

THE BUZZ BEHIND CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL HAS BEEN MASSIVE

As of Thursday morning on Ticketmaster, a single ticket will cost you at least $1,050 followed by a steady jump up to $1,300 each. Other secondary ticket sites like TickPick.com have them going for $1,110 each - all the way up in the nosebleeds at Section 309, Row 14. StubHub looks to be the cheapest, with one ticket going for $930, which will most likely be gone by the time you read this.

In fact, if you ARE thinking about going to the game, as someone who regularly writes about and covers the primary and secondary ticket market, I would get a ticket NOW because you can be sure that prices are only going to continue to go up. FOS is reporting that it may go up as high as $3,000 a ticket.

That is, if there are even tickets still available - something that was not the case when I attended last month's College Football Championship between Ohio State and Notre Dame, in which a single ticket skyrocketed to $4,000 because nobody was selling. The tickets simply weren't there.

When you mix sports buzz with some political division between two side-by-side nations, AND the game is taking place in a historic hockey town like Boston - you can expect absolute MADNESS.

