Tickets To The 4 Nations Face-Off Championship Are Going For An Insane Amount Of Money

When you put two of the best teams ever assembled in a given sport and make them play for a championship — even a brand new one that was made up just last year — then you're going to pay a pretty penny to get into the game, and that's the case for the NHL's 4 Nations Face-Off Championship between the United States and Canada.

The game has been on everyone's mind since the two teams' first matchup drew to a close on Saturday night, and that was even before it was set in stone which team would be meeting the United States in the championship.

Everyone wanted US vs. Canada, Round 2, and lucky us we got it.

But if I know one thing about economics — and truly, I really only know one thing about economics — it's supply and demand.

If everyone wanted to see this rematch, the demand should mean ticket prices would go up, and that appears to be the case.

According to Front Office Sports, the get-in price for the game is around $1,000 per ticket. That's a big number, but I promise you that TD Garden will be jam-packed on Thursday night.

If you want to sit a bit closer to the action, you'll reportedly pay closer to $3,000.

These are the highest prices for a game since Game 7 of last season's Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers, and it goes to show what a massive success the 4 Nations Face-Off has been.

While other leagues struggle to garner any attention or intrigue for their All-Star Games, the NHL scrapped theirs entirely this season for this best-on-best tournament, and what a stroke of genius that has proven to be.

Huge ratings and massive demand for tickets.

Hopefully, the championship game will deliver the goods, and I think we all get the sense that it will.