Ticket Prices For National Championship Between Ohio State, Notre Dame Are Insane

If you decided to wait until the day of the College Football Playoff National Championship between Ohio State and Notre Dame to get tickets, I've got some bad news for you.

Ticket prices skyrocketed in the hours leading up to the game, with the cheapest pair of tickets running over $4,500 per seat. As OutKick's Trey Wallace – who is in Atlanta for the game Monday night – noted, the "get-in price" went from around $1,400 to $4,500 from Wednesday to Monday.

There are a few reasons for this. One, as Wallace pointed out, there just aren't that many tickets available, which creates a supply-and-demand issue.

Two, the game features two major college football programs. One of those is Notre Dame, probably the most popular college football team in America. And the Irish haven't played in a National Championship since 2012 (when they were steamrolled by Alabama in one of the final seasons of the BCS system).

The other is Ohio State, although the Buckeyes are making their third College Football Playoff National Championship in the past 10 years. Still, Ohio State has a huge following, like many of the top teams in the Big Ten.

Finally, the game is being played on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which is a national holiday. That means many more people are potentially able to attend the game.

Add it all up, and you're looking at one of the most expensive sporting event tickets of 2025, and we're only in January. The Super Bowl might even have a lower get-in price next month.

At this point, though, the best bet for most people is to watch the game at home or at a local bar. Unless you feel like dropping around $10,000, of course.