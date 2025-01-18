Ohio State, Notre Dame Players Cut Loose Ahead Of Title Game: God, Dogs, Breakfast Food And NIL

ATLANTA, GA - A line of Ohio State and Notre Dame fans formed at the back of Saturday’s College Football Playoff media day, hoping to get a glimpse of their favorite players, if only for a few seconds. Amidst the crowded room of reporters and players sitting around to answer questions, while also playing with a few dogs that were roaming around the building. We're now just two days away from the national championship game.

As players from both teams strolled into the Georgia Congress Center with fight songs playing over the loudspeakers, it wasn't hard to notice that a majority of the players were looking for an escape from preparation, if only for an hour. One of the craziest days of the weekend had finally arrived, along with a plethora of dogs roaming around the convention center floor.

Yes, there were dogs, and it was hilarious to watch players from both teams get on the floor to take pictures with a massive St. Benard. This is just one aspect of media day that makes the college football playoff weekend special, along with the questions that each player is asked during their time at the massive gathering.

And there was nothing off-limits. This included stock tips, favorite breakfast meals, and the nicest thing players have spent with NIL money. It's not every day that you get an entire football team together for questions, as some are shielded during the season from reporters and those there to find the best videos possible.

While a few of the star athletes were stationed at podiums throughout the area, most players were sitting in the stands that were set up for overflow, and that's where you get the most entertaining answers.

In a surprise, I also received stock tips, something I did not have on my bingo card for the morning.

Breakfast Foods And NIL Purchases, Nothing Was Out Of Bounds

One of the most intriguing parts of this yearly gathering at CFP media days is talking to the guys who rarely see the camera during the season. Whether that's the kicker, third-string lineman or even the walk-ons, everyone has an answer, and some of them catch you off-guard.

It was the hard-hitting questions that we're here for, right? No, because every one of these guys is so focused on the task at hand that a distraction is welcomed.

So, why not ask about their favorite breakfast meal or the most intriguing purchases with NIL money?

No, we certainly didn’t expect to get stock tips from Notre Dame kicker Marcello Diomede, but I will certainly take them. Now, I did have to look up what he was pitching once it all ended, but that's certainly one way to spend your NIL money. How about a trip to North Carolina for a fly-fishing adventure? That's a unique way to use your NIL value. Sure, we got the usual answers about luggage, X-Box consoles and clothes, but I don't think it beats Pokemon cards, which I'm praying works out for the young man.

We also had to ask about breakfast foods. You know, the juicy questions that every fan around the country is interested in. But, this is actually a hot-button issue within football buildings. So you can imagine my shock when one Buckeye chose an Oreo milkshake as his go-to breakfast meal, or maybe it was just an add-on to his entrée.

Would Ohio State Fans Rather Win A National Title Or Beat Michigan?

Judging by the outcry following the loss to Michigan to end the regular season, we had to ask Ohio State fans which one is more important. Would they rather see their favorite team beat the hated Wolverines, or hoist the CFP championship trophy on Monday night?

Let's just say there was a mix of answers, which should surprise absolutely nobody around the college football world.

"Both is optimal. In this situation, today, if they win a national championship, I'll be able to forgive and forget that last four years," one Ohio State fan told us. "However, the clock resets. We win next year, or I'm the lunatic fringe, and I'm mad again. I'll enjoy this for twelve months if we win, but I'm back on November 30th, beat those damn guys (Michigan)."

But, what if the Buckeyes lose to Notre Dame on Monday night? How would the same fan feel about giving his team a reprieve after losing to Michigan for the fourth straight year?

"Oh, I am miserable for twelve months."

Yep, that sounds about right. As you can tell from the Ohio State fans we spoke to on Saturday morning, that loss still stings, and will only get worse, again, if they were to go on this playoff run and come up short against Notre Dame.

I don't know how this fan base is going to react if this turns out to be the case, but good luck to their mental health if the Fighting Irish pull-off the upset Monday night.

Barrett Sallee: Players Letting Loose For An Hour Is Entertainment

National title media day drags on a bit. Sure, we get some good content early from the heavy-hitters. However, after about 30 minutes, the stars of the sport and the rest of the players sitting in the bleachers with their position-mates get bored. Really bored.

So, what better way to enjoy the experience than become members of the media themselves? Here’s wide receiver Jayden Thomas asking fellow wide receiver Jordan Faison about his favorite player inside the wide receivers room.

Let’s be real, not many players or coaches want to get into actual football content. Why would they? There’s no reason to give away any secrets two days before the big game. What really matters is relatability. Whether it’s joining the media scrums or hanging out with dogs, it’s nice to see the softer side of some of the best athletes in the country.

Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard Puts God First

If you haven't noticed during this season, we've seen a lot of players around all sports talk about their faith and beliefs in God. One of those players who has been at the forefront of expressing his beliefs is Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard. He made it a point of emphasis to discuss how his faith has carried him, even growing up without much involvement in the church.

"As cool as it is to sit on this podium, there are a lot of things in life that I appreciate a little bit more," Leonard noted. "Number one, my relationship with Christ, that's something that's free. I feel like leaving church or seeing one of my family members get baptized or something like that. I feel a lot more gratitude after that than winning the Orange Bowl against Penn State.

"I know it sounds crazy, but all i can offer you is perspective, and that's my perspective. So all the little things in life, you're as rich as anybody man. As cool as these flashy lights are, they’re only going to last me so long. In a couple years, we're gonna be in the same, just looking for happiness in life."

On the biggest stage so far in his career, the Fairhope, Alabama native kept things in perspective when it comes to the overall picture of life, and that's something you don't see every day in this world.

Just 48 hours from the biggest game of the college football season, it was fun to see players from both teams just trying to enjoy the moment. In all the craziness that is the College Football Playoff, this was a moment for these young athletes to break away from the mental grind of preparing for a championship game.