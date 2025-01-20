CFP Predictions: Ohio State, Notre Dame Battle For National Championship And Supremacy In Atlanta

ATLANTA - We have made it to the final game of the 2024 season and Atlanta is ready to rock as Ohio State and Notre Dame fans have invaded the city for tonight’s college football playoff championship game inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

It felt like yesterday we were watching Florida State and Georgia Tech battle in Ireland, and now we finish the season with two of the premier teams in the sport. The storyline of Ryan Day's Buckeyes turning a loss to Michigan into a championship run has been one of the most talked-about stories in this late season. You can call it a redemption tour, which did not seem likely after the abysmal performance against the Wolverines.

On the other hand, following the loss to Northern Illinois, there aren’t many people that predicted Notre Dame to be in this spot, but all Marcus Freeman and the Irish have done is dominate opponents since that wild loss in the second week of the season. Now, Notre Dame is one win away from finishing this revenge tour for everyone that wrote them off after that loss to the Huskies.

If the college football gods wanted a monster game to end the season, it seems to have worked in favor of the College Football Playoff. Now, we get one more battle on the field, with two different storylines that have been written throughout the 2024 season.

Notre Dame vs. Ohio State (-8.5), Over/Under And MVP Predictions

Trey Wallace:

All roads have led to Atlanta, as the Buckeyes and Fighting Irish will take the field inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium tonight, hoping to hoist the CFP trophy on a field that's covered in confetti. Ohio State has obviously been on a warpath since losing to Michigan, laying waste to Tennessee, Oregon and Texas along the way. While the Cotton Bowl final score looked close, it never felt like the Longhorns were going to knockoff this Buckeyes team.

Even with Jeremiah Smith being held in-check, due to Texas bracketing the star receiver, Notre Dame will try to do the same, but this still leaves Chip Kelly with enough weapons on the outside. What we saw from the Buckeyes in Dallas was them using Carnell Tate to off-set Jeremiah Smith, which could be the route Ryan Day takes tonight. On the defensive side, it will come down to the Ohio State defense getting after Riley Leonard, facing an injured Irish offensive line.

On the opposite side, Jeremiyah Love is chomping at the opportunity to be more productive tonight, compared to his output in the Orange Bowl, which was hampered by an aggravated knee. I expect Love and Jadarian Price to have a steady night rushing the ball against this Buckeyes defense, while Riley Leonard will look to pick on everybody in the Buckeyes secondary not named Caleb Downs.

I trust Will Howard at quarterback for Ohio State, but I also expect Marcus Freeman and the Irish to bring the pressure, forcing him into a few mistakes. The Irish will take advantage of a few Ohio State mistakes, with Riley Leonard coming up clutch in the fourth quarter and Notre Dame will hoist the CFP trophy, ending this Ohio State run.

Notre Dame wins, covers, and finishes the 2024 season as National Champion

OVER/UNDER: I think this one gets into the twenties for both teams, each. Notre Dame will add a touchdown late, which would win the game, and hit the over, with the final score 27-23.

MVP: As much as I love Jeremiah Smith, and think he will have a really nice game for the Buckeyes, I'm going with Riley Leonard to surprise folks through the air, securing the MVP after his second TD pass of the game, which will come after picking up nearly 100 yards on the ground.

Barrett Sallee:

Fighting Irish coach Marcus Freeman’s biggest asset is his humility. He doesn’t try to prove he’s the smartest coach in the room, and generally sticks to what works. For this particular team, it’s running the ball and playing defense. He will trust Al Golden’s secondary to slow down the Buckeyes’ aerial attack thanks to a relentless pass rush.

On the offensive side of the ball, quarterback Riley Leonard will lead his team on long, time-consuming drives that keeps Will Howard and the Ohio State offensive line off the field. Styles make fights, and the Irish will force this one to be an old-school slug fest … exactly like they like it.

Take the Irish in the upset

OVER/UNDER: This one will be played in a phone booth and have limited possessions in my mind, which makes the "under" the biggest lock of the game. Don’t expect either team to take a ton of chances as this one will come down to two possessions late in the game. Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love will score a late touchdown to give his team a 21-17 win.

MVP: I’m not sold on Ohio State quarterback Will Howard in the sense that I think he will force a few too many passes over the middle if he doesn’t get clean protection. Expect Xavier Watts to be there to take advantage with a pick. Plus, considering how physical he is, he will dance near double-digits in tackles.



There you have it. The final college football picks of the 2024 season, with a champion being crowned tonight.