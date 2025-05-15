Ticket Prices For Chiefs-Cowboys Thanksgiving Game Will Make You Sick

If you want to ditch your family and head to Jerry's World on Thanksgiving, you best act fast – and maybe take out a second mortgage.

Shockingly – not really at all – tickets for the recently-announced Chiefs-Cowboys Turkey Day game are selling like hot cakes. And for those who still want a piece of the pie, the price tag in some parts of the stadium is already in the quadruple-digits.

That's thousands, for those counting back at home.

Thousands!

Chiefs-Cowboys will be a record-setter

I mean, my God. Could you imagine spending over $2,000 to sit field-level for Chiefs-Cowboys? Insane. I'm pretty sure I wouldn't fly to Dallas and back on Thanksgiving for $2,000, although that has more to do with the state of the aviation industry right now, admittedly.

I said yesterday when this insufferable game was announced that it would set ratings records, and I stand by that. I'm willing to say it's going to be the highest-rated game in regular season history. I feel relatively safe in saying that.

I don't know that it'll break Super Bowl records – mainly because TV is so much different now than it was, say, 20 years ago. But both teams are ratings darlings, and Thanksgiving is a massive day for the networks and the NFL, so this is certainly the perfect storm.

And for those who DON'T want to shell out $2k to go, you can sit at home, stuff your fat faces with grandma's green bean casserole, and listen to Tony Romo slobber over Patrick Mahomes in the booth for three hours.

Win-win!

Anyway, those are insane prices for a regular season NFL game – Cowboys or not. The cheapest tickets left are standing room only, and those are going for $140 – before taxes and fees, of course.

To sit down, you have to be in the $320 ballpark, and to sit somewhere where your nose won't bleed, you'll need at least $650.

And this is a game that's six months away.

Gobble, gobble, America!