Theo Von Gets Brutally Shut Down On College GameDay By ESPN's Jess Sims

Theo Von had a blast serving as College GameDay’s guest picker in Tuscaloosa, AL…that is, right until the end.

The comedian and podcast host made his second appearance on ESPN’s marquee college football program on Saturday afternoon before the Alabama Crimson Tide took on the Vanderbilt Commodores .

Despite being in enemy territory, Von picked Vanderbilt to get the upset in one of the day’s marquee matchups.

While that moment might have been a bummer moment for Alabama, I can guarantee you that Von had the bummer.

Just before Von went to the main set with the rest of the analysts, he was on a platform with Jess Sims in a sea of Tide fans. As that happened, Sims pointed Von in the direction he needed to go, but the comedian had one quick question before he walked away.

"Will I see you again?" Von asked.

I’m no flirting expert, but that sounds like a dude who’s shooting his shot. (I wonder how Diego Pavia’s mom feels about that?).

Unfortunately for Von, Sims was hearing absolutely none of it, and her response was, "I hope not."

OUCH! I even need some ice for that burn.

I think Von is going to leave Alabama with a smile on his face. He called Tuscaloosa the "Mecca" of college football, which he wouldn’t say if he didn’t enjoy it, and got to hang with some of the most dedicated fans in football. Plus, he’s a comedian, so he’s almost always smiling.

But that rejection from Sims is going to hurt. I think the only thing that could make up for that is a Commodores win.

And there’s no guarantee that will happen.