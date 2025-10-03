With Theo Von Returning To College GameDay, Lets Revisit His Legendary 2023 Appearance

Theo Von was hilarious when he appeared on GameDay in 2023.

I normally get hyped for College GameDay, but I’m extra excited for tomorrow.

ESPN’s flagship college football television program will head to Tuscaloosa to preview a ranked matchup between Vanderbilt and Alabama. (No, that’s not a joke, the Commodores are actually in the Top 25. What a time to be alive).

Joining the panel of SEC sellouts (excuse me, unbiased journalists) will be comedian Theo Von. Yes, this is the same guy that, thanks to a Vanderbilt win over South Carolina, was guaranteed a date with Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia mom .

That should be, well, interesting.

But let’s not get wrapped up in that potential drama, there’s already enough of that in college football with the Bill Belichick-Jordon Hudson relationship (financial scam?). Von on College GameDay is going to be electric.

How do I know this? Well, he’s already a hilarious dude for starters. Put him on a set with Pat McAfee and things are bound to be funny.

But we already have proof of this concept from the 2023 SEC Championship Game.

There were lots of conference title games happening that day, so Von had to make tons of predictions about who would win these games. Naturally, college football is not his primary area of expertise, so he made up the most insane reasons for why he thought certain teams would win.

Enjoy every minute of this recap.

I didn’t start watching GameDay a whole lot until four years ago (when my love for the game was born), but it’s going to be a long time before I see a guest picker be this entertaining.

I can’t wait for Round 2 tomorrow.