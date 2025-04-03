To No Surprise, CBS Won't Feature Hurricane Helene Damage Done To Augusta National During Masters Broadcast

Hurricane Helene inflicted extreme damage across the Southeastern United States in September 2024. The deadly storm did not spare Augusta National as it made its way into East Georgia and into the Carolinas. In the days after the hurricane, Augusta National acknowledged that the golf course had suffered damage, but kept the extent of it under wraps, and it sounds like that will be the mission of the CBS broadcast throughout the 2025 Masters as well.

Jim Nantz and his CBS counterparts will almost certainly mention that Hurricane Helene ripped through Augusta on the broadcast - it would be virtually impossible and ridiculous for CBS not to with more than 200 reported fatalities - but anyone hoping to see any sort of footage showing the damage done to the property will be disappointed.

"We’re covering the tournament the way it is presented to us and the way the club would like to present it. So [before-and-after images are] not in the cards," CBS’s lead golf producer Sellers Shy said on a press call.

Rory McIlroy recently spoke about noticing "a few trees" no longer on the property during a recent scouting trip to the course. CBS analysts Dottie Pepper and Trevor Immelman noted on the press call that the ninth, 11th, and 15th holes are missing trees as a result of the hurricane damage.

It may seem odd for CBS to not ‘highlight’ the damage caused by Hurricane Helene given its devastation. It would also be an opportunity to show the incredible work done by the club's staff to get the property back in order, but we have to remember one very important thing here: this is Augusta National we're talking about.

If there is one word to use to describe the brands of both Augusta National and The Masters, it is ‘perfect.’

This is the most beautiful and renowned golf course on Earth. It is a property that has managed to adjust to the modern game, yet still holds the charm of being a place untouched by time and any other outside influence imaginable.

Shy's comment stating the broadcast will cover the tournament "the way the club would like to present it" can't be overlooked. Augusta National gets what Augusta National wants, especially when it comes to the image of the property and The Masters as a whole.

CBS does not pay a rights fee to broadcast The Masters, therefore the higher ups at Augusta National very much have a say in the operations.

Augusta National not wanting to show the damage done to the golf course this past September shouldn't be something anyone should be up in arms about, and it certainly shouldn't come as any sort of surprise.