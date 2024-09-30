Video Shows Major Damage To Augusta National's Magnolia Lane Caused By Hurricane Helene

Hurricane Helene inflicted incredible damage across the Southeastern United States over the weekend, and Augusta National, home of the Masters, fell victim to the storm's wrath as well.

On Saturday, the Masters official Twitter account shared a somewhat vague update about the damage the golf course had endured. The Masters is typically quiet on social media up until the lead-up to the tournament in April, so many assumed the worst when the update came across everyone's timeline.

"Our Augusta community has suffered catastrophic and historic impact from Hurricane Helene," the statement from Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley stated.

"We currently are assessing the effects at Augusta National Golf Club. In the meantime, our focus and efforts are foremost with our staff, neighbors and business owners in Augusta. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as well as everyone throughout Georgia and the Southeast who have been affected."

The overall extent of the damage at Augusta National is still unknown, and likely still being assessed given the sheer size of the property, but video footage from a drone that flew above Magnolia Lane, the iconic entrance to the golf course, shows the property took a direct hit from the storm.

Another set of videos shows the destruction the storm caused on Washington Road in Augusta, which is the road that runs along the golf course.

Augusta National is closed from May to October to reduce wear and tear on the course before the staff and membership begin gearing up for play and, of course, the Masters tournament in April.

While there is no denying that the damage done at Augusta National appears to be significant, if there is one golf club on Earth that can transform the property and make it appear as if nothing happened by the time the Masters turns around, it is Augusta.