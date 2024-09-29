Panthers, Buccaneers Owners Donate Combined $4 Million To Hurricane Helene Relief

In the wake of the massive devastation caused by Hurricane Helene this week, the owners of the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have pledged a combined $4 million toward relief efforts.

Helene blew ashore in Florida’s Big Bend region as a Category 4 hurricane late Thursday with winds of 140 mph. Combined with heavy rains across the Southeast, the storm has left countless people stranded, without shelter and still awaiting rescue. The storm has killed at least 64 people across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

Panthers' owners David & Nicole Tepper announced a $3 million donation to support "both immediate and long-term humanitarian aid and recovery efforts."

"This is our home, and we are committed to supporting relief efforts throughout the region by providing critical resources and aiding the efforts of our heroic first responders," the Teppers said in a statement. "The impact on our community has been severe, but Carolinians are resilient and courageous, and together, we will rebuild and recover."

Western North Carolina was isolated because of landslides and flooding that forced the closure of Interstate 40 and other roads. Millions of people remain without power in the area.

Meanwhile, in Florida, beaches along the coast near Tampa are off limits as rescue and recovery operations continue. The Glazer family, owners of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, pledged $1 million on Saturday to support local nonprofit organizations aiding those most impacted by Hurricane Helene across Tampa Bay.

The NFL, too, has teamed up with the American Red Cross to help those affected by Hurricane Helene.

Despite the storms, both the Panthers and Bucs were able to play their scheduled home games on Sunday.