Hurricane Helene delivered unfathomable damage across the Southeastern United States at the end of September. Augusta, Georgia, was one of the many towns that was directly hit, and the storm did not spare the home of the Masters.

Not long after the hurricane passed through the area, the Masters delivered a statement on social media explaining that "Our Augusta community has suffered catastrophic and historic impact from Hurricane Helene" and that staff was "assessing the effects at Augusta National Golf Club."

Drone footage was later shared across social media showing many trees down along Magnolia Lane, the iconic entrance to the golf course.

Now, three weeks later, more drone footage has been captured that shows a number of trees around the Par 3 16th hole that have fallen. "Hole 16 is wrecked," @ed_bodenhamer on X reported. "The other photos show damage that’s represented pretty much across the entire course."

Eureka Earth, who has managed to capture and share many drone videos of Augusta National over the years, was able to fly around Augusta Country Club, which is located right next to Augusta National. You can see part of Augusta Country Club from Amen Corner at Augusta National.

Earlier this month, Augusta National announced that it has donated $5 million toward relief through the greater Augusta community. The club also made separate contributions to support the response and recovery efforts led by the American Red Cross and other local community partners.

"I was in Augusta in the days immediately after the storm and have seen firsthand its devastating impact," said Ridley. "Our employees, neighbors, friends and business owners need, and deserve, immediate and meaningful assistance to overcome the hardships being experienced at this moment throughout Augusta," a statement from Ridley explained.

There is no denying that the damage done at Augusta National appears to be significant. If there is one golf club on Earth that can transform the property and make it appear as if nothing happened by the time the Masters turns around, it is ANGC.