Texas Tech Says No to Light Weights, Yes to Torn Rotator Cuffs

"Sorry about your shoulder exploding, Brendan Sorsby. But we had to teach you to be tough somehow!"

Those of you that are familiar with my work since joining OutKick last spring are well aware of how I feel about the Texas Tech Red Raiders' football program.

In my opinion, they are the next big thing in college football, turning a combination of analytics-based roster building and a bottomless pit of money into a perennial CFP juggernaut for the next decade.

Or, at least, that's what I would be saying if I wasn't made aware of a recent development taking place within the strength and conditioning staff in Lubbock.

You see, for as analytics-driven as they seem to be at Texas Tech, their S&C department is filled with a bunch of meatheads.

I'd normally be cool with my strength coaches being a bunch of meatheads (they already are), but you have to learn where to draw the line, and that line has been trampled over by the Red Raiders this offseason.

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I'm not a big fan of places like Planet Fitness being the equivalent of a bunch of weightlifting communists and putting a cap on how heavy their dumbbells are, but the inverse is just as bad.

Anyone worth their salt when it comes to weightlifting knows that if you're doing lateral raises properly that you can't go much heavier than 30lbs.

If you start seeing skill players popping up on injury reports next season with torn rotator cuffs, you'll know who the culprit is.

"Sorry about your shoulder exploding, Brendan Sorsby. But we had to teach you to be tough somehow!"

The commenters on X are letting Texas Tech have it for their weight room omission.

Listen, if Joey Swoll, a former D1 quarterback in Malik Zaire, and JJ Freaking Watt are calling you out for your ego lifting practices, it's probably a bad idea.

I'm hoping for the sake of every non-defensive lineman's shoulders that this is just a social media stunt.

If not, then you should probably bet the under on passing yards every game next season until cooler heads prevail in Texas Tech's weight room.

Nothing like trying to rip an 18-yard comeback off the far hash with a grade three rotator cuff tear.