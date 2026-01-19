Never Too Soon: Looking Ahead To 8 CFP Title Favorites In 2026

I don't know about you guys and gals, but I am about ready for the 2026 college football season to start already!

"But, Austin," I hear you crying, "We still have the national championship game left! This season isn't even over!"

While you may be right, I am of the opinion that it is NEVER too early to start looking ahead to next season (I am a Gator fan, after all), so I thought now is as good a time as any to talk about some of my favorite teams to make a run at the title in 2026.

Some of the factors I'll be taking into account will be returning production at key positions like quarterback, portal acquisitions, and four-year recruiting averages.

And let me start things off by saying that Miami and Indiana are ABSOLUTELY going to be title contenders next season, but since they are still in the title game as of writing this, I won't be including them in the list proper.

So don't freak out Hurricane and Hoosier fans, you are technically represented here.

Without any more caveats, let's get this part started.

Texas Tech Red Raiders (+1400 National Title Odds)

Oh wow, I picked the Red Raiders to be superb next year! What a shock!

All kidding aside, I'm very bullish on this Texas Tech team for a number of reasons.

For one, they locked up coach Joey McGuire with a long-term extension, ensuring that the architect of their playoff run in 2025 is here to stay in Lubbock.

They also secured the top-rated class in the transfer portal this cycle according to On3, and when you couple that with their uptick in recruiting over the last few years, including a pair of five-star prospects in the coming classes, it's hard not to see the arrow pointing up for the Red Raiders in '26.

I suspect they will build upon this year's success and repeat as Big 12 champs while taking another stab at a CFP run.

LSU Tigers (+1400 National Title Odds)

After a disappointing 2025, the LSU Tigers are going all in for 2026, and that starts at the top.

The Bayou Bengals grabbed arguably the best available coaching candidate in the country in Lane Kiffin, and they paired him with a consensus top-ten portal class this offseason (1st on 247Sports, 6th on On3) that includes the top-ranked signal caller in the transfer ranks, Sam Leavitt.

LSU also has the high school talent part of the checklist going for them as well, as they have routinely pulled in top-ten classes even with notoriously average recruiters like Brian Kelly residing in Baton Rouge.

Talent was never the problem for the Tigers, and it won't be under Kiffin's tutelage, so I expect LSU to be a key player in the 2026-27 College Football Playoff race.

Texas Longhorns (+800 National Title Odds)

They were everyone's pick to win it all in 2025 before a supremely disappointing season, and it looks like none of us have learned our lesson, because the Longhorns are right back at the top of next year's national title odds.

It isn't without merit, though, as Texas returns quarterback Arch Manning, whose second half of 2025 was as good as any passer's in the country.

To compliment their QB, the Longhorns put together a highly regarded transfer portal class to go along with a deep and talented roster full of high-end high school prospects.

They have the quarterback, they have the talented transfers, and they have the elite high school recruiting. Now coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff just have to put it all together.

I have a good feeling 2026 could be the year of the Longhorn.

Georgia Bulldogs (+900 National Title Odds)

As much as it pains me to say it, as long as Kirby Smart is still in Athens, the Georgia Bulldogs aren't going anywhere.

Though they didn't sign a vintage Dawgs recruiting class this past season, UGA still has plenty of top-five classes these past few cycles to satiate their talent needs, and unlike most programs at the top of the heap, they do a remarkable job of retaining their best players.

Georgia is one of the few teams on this list that isn't absolutely dominating the transfer portal, and that's because their development and retention makes it so they don't have to.

Quarterback Gunner Stockton will return for the Red and Black in 2026 along with some heavy hitters on both lines of scrimmage, so keep an eye on Georgia to make another deep run towards an SEC and CFP title.

Ohio State (+700 National Title Odds)

Would it shock you to know that it is the Ohio State Buckeyes and not the Indiana Hoosiers who possess the best odds to win the 2026-27 National Championship?

It shouldn't, because these guys are LOADED.

Ohio State has been raking in talent in the high school ranks, but their biggest acquisition may have been the retention of one Jeremiah Smith.

The soon-to-be junior wide receiver has been a matchup nightmare from the minute he stepped on campus in Columbus, and 2026 should prove to be his magnum opus.

The Buckeyes only need slight improvement from signal caller Julian Sayin to pair with an already elite defensive unit and this could be the best team in the country by a wide margin this coming season.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (+1000 National Title Odds)

Losing a stud running back like Jeremiyah Love is a tough blow for any team to weather, but the Fighting Irish are poised to make a return trip to the CFP after their gap year in 2025 even without their talisman on offense.

A consensus top-ten portal class will help alleviate any loss that Notre Dame incurs to their roster, and coach Marcus Freman delivered the Irish their first top-three high school recruiting class since the mid-2000s, so there won't be a dearth of talent in South Bend in 2026.

Second-year signal caller CJ Carr will look to take a sizable leap, and, should he deliver, the Fighting Irish will atone for any sins of missing the CFP last season.

Oregon Ducks (+1000 National Title Odds)

The Oregon Ducks have become one of the big bullies on the block when it comes to high school recruiting, ensuring there will never be a lack of talent in Eugene.

What separates the Ducks from the rest of the pack is they will return a talented, NFL-caliber quarterback with CFP experience.

Dante Moore put his NFL dreams on hold to run it back in the Pacific Northwest, and that decision should pay dividends for the Ducks.

Oregon didn't sign a huge transfer portal class, but they wisely addressed any concerns along their defensive line, which means this unit should again be one of the best in the Big Ten and the country as a whole.

Dan Lanning will have a roster that is tailor made to make a deep playoff run, he will just have to do his part to quiet any concerns that he isn't a big game coach.

Oklahoma Sooners (+4000 National Title Odds)

While the Sooners are the biggest longshots on this list, that doesn't mean you should count them out as legit title contenders.

Much like Oregon, Oklahoma returns an experienced and talented signal caller in John Mateer.

Mateer has multiple years of experience in offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle's system, and with a full offseason to recover from his nagging injuries, I expect the Sooners' gunslinger to return to his Heisman hopeful form from the first half of 2025.

Oklahoma's transfer portal class is nothing to write home about, but their efforts on the high school recruiting trail should go a long way to give coach Brent Venebles a full cupboard to pull from in 2026.

This is a team that probably should have beaten Alabama in the first round of this past season's playoff, so there's a chance they can learn from their past failures and parlay that into a big year this coming season.

Don't sleep on the Sooners.