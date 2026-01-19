2026 CFP National Championship Betting Preview: Can Indiana Make History Or Will Miami Stop It?

How can the Miami Hurricanes slay Goliath? Are the Indiana Hoosiers one of the greatest teams in college football history, or have they peaked? These are the most important questions entering the Miami-Indiana 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship Monday at the Orange Bowl.

The betting odds suggest the Hoosiers are a tier above The U. Indiana destroyed the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl and the Oregon Ducks in the CFP semifinals. Miami shut down the Texas A&M Aggies in the CFP's first-round, upset the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl, and eked past the Ole Miss Rebels in the CFP semifinals.

Indiana Heisman-winning QB Fernando Mendoza can finish off a magical season before going No. 1 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft. But the Hurricanes, featuring game-wrecking pass-rushers Akheem Mesidor and Rueben Bain Jr., are the toughest defense Mendoza has faced all season, including Ohio State.

Everyone agrees that Hoosiers' reigning back-to-back AP Coach of the Year, Curt Cignetti, has an edge over Miami's Mario Cristobal. However, those same people would concede the 'Canes have the better roster. At least on paper. Is that good enough? Or, is Indiana winning the title inevitable? Let's dive in.

Miami Hurricanes vs. Indiana Hoosiers Betting Odds

Moneyline: Miami (+250) | Indiana (-310)

Spread: HURRICANES +8.5 (-115) | Hoosiers -8.5 (-105)

| Hoosiers -8.5 (-105) Total — 47.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

I'm old enough to remember the 2000-02 Hurricanes, who had the greatest three-year run in my lifetime. Over that span, Miami won 34 straight games, including the 2001 national championship, and was an -11 to -12 favorite to repeat as champions vs. Ohio State in the 2002 title game. The 'Canes had several future NFL Pro Bowlers on those teams, and a few future Hall of Famers.

Then, the Buckeyes shocked the world and upset The U, which is one of the 10 biggest upsets I've ever seen. And it wasn't like Ohio State outplayed Miami in the 2002 Fiesta Bowl. In fact, the Hurricanes "won the box score", and the Buckeyes won on mostly dumb luck. I mean, they had 3.7 yards per play, and their quarterback completed 33.3% of his passes for 122 yards.

Obviously, what happened 24 years ago doesn't apply to this game. After all, most of the players weren't even born yet. Nonetheless, my point is sh*t happens in sports, and more so in college sports, where the players, coaches, and officiating are all worse. Plus, there is a precedent for "one of the greatest college football teams ever" falling short in the title game.

Best Bet: Miami Hurricanes +8.5 (-115), down to +6.5

So, the question is "How does Miami pull off the upset?" Firstly, the Hurricanes have to win in the trenches. That's doable because they have future NFL players on the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, and Cristobal is known to build his rosters through the trenches. That said, the team that wins the line of scrimmage usually wins the game.

Second, Miami's defense needs to shut down Indiana's ground game and keep Mendoza in third-and-long situations all night. Again, the 'Canes have one of the best pass-rushes in the country and rank 13th nationally in sack rate. They are eighth in yards per rush allowed on defense, and the Hoosiers struggled to run the ball in their three against-the-spread losses this season.

Also, The U has to hit explosive plays. That's easier said than done, but Indiana's defensive explosive play rate is surprisingly high. Per CollegeFootballData.com, the Hoosiers rank 118th out of 136 FBS schools in explosive rate on defense. Miami WR Malachi Toney is the biggest game-breaker on either team, and 'Canes RB Mark Fletcher Jr. is averaging 6.8 yards per rush in the CFP.

Finally, going back to the "Indiana being one of the greatest teams ever" thing, from my experience, the "fade the public" angle works better in college sports because people have stronger allegiances to college teams than the pros. Well, most of the betting action is on the Hoosiers because people want to see history, which could happen without them covering the spread.

_____________________________

2026 College Football Playoff National Championship Props

For the record, I'm only betting a quarter of what I bet on Miami's spread on the game and player props below.

UNDER 9.5 in the first quarter (-102) via FanDuel.

(-102) via FanDuel. Hoosiers RB Roman Hemby UNDER 62.5 rushing yards (-114) via FanDuel.

(-114) via FanDuel. Hurricanes WR Keelan Marion UNDER 42.5 receiving yards (-115) via BetMGM.

Under 9.5 first-quarter points

There have been three points scored in Miami’s three CFP games. The Hurricanes are 90th in first-quarter points per game on offense and third in first-quarter points allowed per game on defense.

Furthermore, between nerves and playing styles, this could be like other championship games or title bouts where the opponents try to figure each other out early on. Both teams like to establish the run, so maybe there are fewer possessions in the first quarter.

Indiana RB Roman Hemby UNDER 62.5 rushing yards

Hemby rushed for 52 yards against Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship and 53 yards vs. Oregon in the CFP semifinals, and Miami’s rushing defense is comparable to those teams. He splits carries with RB Kaelon Black, who averages more yards per carry (5.7-5.0) and more rushing touchdowns (10-7).

So, there are several ways Hemby could rush for fewer than 60 yards, such as Miami’s defense, a blowout win one way or the other, an unfortunate injury, and a below-average usage rate based on the matchup.

Miami WR Keelan Marion UNDER 42.5 receiving yards

Indiana has one of the best secondaries in the country, and Marion is Miami’s lowest graded starting wide receiver, per Pro Football Focus. He is easier to defend because he lines up on the outside, whereas Toney runs routes out of the slot and backfield.

Marion erupted for seven catches, 114 receiving yards, and one touchdown in the CFP semifinals. But he's had less than 40 receiving yards in nine of his 15 games this season. Ohio State held Marion to 36 receiving yards in the CFP quarterfinals, and Texas A&M held him to 33 receiving yards in the CFP's first round.

_____________________________

Follow me on X (or Twitter, whatever) @Geoffery-Clark, and check out my OutKick Bets Podcast for more betting content and random rants. Track my college football 2025-26 bets here.