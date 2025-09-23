Texans Move On From Veteran Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Which Comes As Bit Of A Surprise

What are the 0-3 Texans up to?!

We've got some serious decision-making coming down the pike after just three weeks of NFL games.

Russell Wilson was benched for Jaxson Dart; the Falcons already fired a WR coach.

Now, the Houston Texans are reportedly shaking up their secondary after waiving veteran safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Among the pool of NFL safeties, CJGJ falls in the "serviceable" category — which, properly weighed, is actually solid for a position like safety. He had 15 tackles in three games this season.

Even after the Texans' 20-17 loss to the Jags that dropped them to 0-3, Gardner-Johnson didn’t stand out as a piece Houston was expected to cut loose, prompting plenty of questions.

Most recently, CJGJ made headlines for barking at Baker Mayfield, only for the Bucs to humble Gardner-Johnson’s shockingly bad Texans.

Some reports say Gardner-Johnson didn’t mesh with the Texans’ scheme, while others claim CJGJ was a nuisance behind the scenes.

Gardner-Johnson entered the league as a fourth-round pick of the Saints in 2019 and quickly carved out a role in New Orleans’ secondary.

He later joined Philadelphia in 2022, tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions, and won a Super Bowl with the Eagles in 2024.

A stint with Detroit followed, then another return to Philly before signing with Houston.

CJGJ is the classic trash-talking safety who’ll occasionally give up the Big Play — but that also makes him a valuable commodity.

Teams always find room for those kinds of guys in the secondary … looking at you, Eli Apple.

