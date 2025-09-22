Atlanta Falcons’ Offense Stinks So Bad They’ve Already Fired a Coach

One of the more disappointing storylines in the NFL has been Atlanta's disastrous offense under first-year starter Michael Penix Jr.

Penix hasn't hit a pass-catcher for a score after three weeks, prompting the Falcons to part ways with their wide receivers coach.

After a 30-0 drubbing by the Carolina Panthers, the Falcons made changes, firing wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard on Monday following the putrid Week 3 game.

Former NFL QB TJ Yates will be Atlanta's new receivers coach — expected to boost production from high-ceiling talents like Drake London and Darnell Mooney.

Down 27-0 against Carolina, the Falcons inserted former starter Kirk Cousins late in the game.

Heading into Week 4, Penix's only passing touchdown this season remains a Week 1 throw to running back Bijan Robinson, who turned a short pass into a 50-yard score.

That Robinson TD still stands as Atlanta’s only touchdown through three weeks, compounding the team’s kicking woes after cutting veteran kicker Younghoe Koo. His replacement, John Parker Romo, has looked worse.

Falcons coach Raheem Morris commented Monday on the Falcons' Week 3 meltdown, specifically their offense.

"Full transparency, we didn't play well as a team. We didn't play well, particularly at the quarterback position," Morris said.

"I love the accountability by Mike. I love the accountability by the guys around him. We didn't play well enough around him. We didn't play well enough for him. We didn't give him the help that was required to go out there and win that football game from a special teams standpoint or offensive standpoint."

