Atlanta Falcons’ Offense Stinks So Bad They’ve Already Fired a Coach

Falcons dropped a goose egg, and heads started to roll.

PublishedUpdated

One of the more disappointing storylines in the NFL has been Atlanta's disastrous offense under first-year starter Michael Penix Jr.

Penix hasn't hit a pass-catcher for a score after three weeks, prompting the Falcons to part ways with their wide receivers coach.

After a 30-0 drubbing by the Carolina Panthers, the Falcons made changes, firing wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard on Monday following the putrid Week 3 game.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 21: Michael Penix Jr. #9 of the Atlanta Falcons warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

Former NFL QB TJ Yates will be Atlanta's new receivers coach — expected to boost production from high-ceiling talents like Drake London and Darnell Mooney.

Down 27-0 against Carolina, the Falcons inserted former starter Kirk Cousins late in the game.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 05: Michael Penix Jr. #9 of the Atlanta Falcons celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass to Drake London #5 during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 05, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Heading into Week 4, Penix's only passing touchdown this season remains a Week 1 throw to running back Bijan Robinson, who turned a short pass into a 50-yard score.

That Robinson TD still stands as Atlanta’s only touchdown through three weeks, compounding the team’s kicking woes after cutting veteran kicker Younghoe Koo. His replacement, John Parker Romo, has looked worse.

Falcons coach Raheem Morris commented Monday on the Falcons' Week 3 meltdown, specifically their offense.

"Full transparency, we didn't play well as a team. We didn't play well, particularly at the quarterback position," Morris said.

"I love the accountability by Mike. I love the accountability by the guys around him. We didn't play well enough around him. We didn't play well enough for him. We didn't give him the help that was required to go out there and win that football game from a special teams standpoint or offensive standpoint."

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 21: Michael Penix Jr. #9 of the Atlanta Falcons looks to pass during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Tags
Written by

Alejandro Avila is a longtime writer at OutKick, living in Southern California. 

AA's insights on topics ranging from cinema to food and politics transformed the lives of average folks worldwide into followers of the OutKick Way. All Glory to God.

Interests: Jeopardy, movies, Jiu-Jitsu, faith, Los Angeles. (follow @alejandroaveela on X)