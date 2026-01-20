Tennessee Titans Land Robert Saleh As Head Coach After Whiffing On Harbaugh And Stefanski

Former Jets coach beats out Matt Nagy after John Harbaugh and Kevin Stefanski chose other teams

The optics were pretty bad for the Tennessee Titans the past three days as they chased a new head coach before they landed Robert Saleh late Monday night.

Saleh Beats Out Nagy For Job

Saleh interviewed with the team on Monday, as did Matt Nagy, and it was clearly a two-man race for the job. But the Titans have selected Saleh, who spent the past season as the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator.

For the Titans, this has to feel as much a relief as an accomplishment because Saleh wasn't necessarily their first choice.

But, you see, their first choice John Harbaugh went to the New York Giants. And it can be understood Saleh wasn't their second choice, but Tennessee's second choice Kevin Stefanski went to the Atlanta Falcons.

Titans Looked Like A Bridesmaid

Both Harbaugh and Stefanski took their jobs even as the Titans were waiting on both to come in to their facility for interviews/conversations the day after they both agreed to accept their jobs elsewhere.

And as the Titans were clearly on the path to hiring a coach with NFL coaching experience, that turned the franchise's attention to Saleh and Nagy.

Nagy coached the Chicago Bears previously.

Saleh coached the New York Jets previously.

So, Saleh it is once the contract is official.

Before his season with the 49ers in which he did a stellar job coaching a unit that lost both Nick Bosa and Fred Warner for most of the season, Saleh had been the head coach of the Jets from 2021 and into the 2024 season.

Saleh had a 20-36 in New York. Not good.

Saleh Must Develop Cam Ward

But Saleh is promised in Tennessee what he never had in New York: A potential franchise quarterback that is young and shows great potential.

Saleh, obviously a defense-minded coach, will be responsible for finding an offensive staff to develop Cam Ward, who was the No. 1 pick in the 2025 draft.

But, but, what about Zach Wilson?

Yes, Saleh had Wilson in New York when the Jets drafted him with the No. 2 pick in 2021. And that didn't work out to the extent the Jets managed only a 8-14 record in Wilson's starts his first two seasons. That's the reason the Jets traded for Aaron Rodgers.

That didn't work out, either and Saleh was fired in October of 2024.

It might be smart for Saleh to perhaps offer the Titans offensive coordinator job to Nagy, if he feels comfortable.

Saleh is getting another chance now. The Titans hope he can do for them what former coach Mike Vrabel did for the New England Patriots this year – which is lead them to the AFC Championship Game.

Maybe the Titans should have just kept Vrabel.