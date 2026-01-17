After Days Of Negotiating, John Harbaugh Finally Signs Contract With The New York Giants

Super Bowl-winning coach and Joe Schoen will both report directly to owner John Mara after 48-hour contract standoff.

John Harbaugh agreed to take the New York Giants head coach job late Thursday night, but it wasn't a certainty. For the past two days, the lawyers have been involved in negotiating contract details that didn't get settled until Saturday afternoon.

But it's settled now.

And Harbaugh has signed a five-year contract to be the Giants' new coach.

"Today is an exciting day," Harbaugh told NFL on FOX. "Today is an exciting day. What a privilege it is to join the Maras and Tischs' [sic] and the whole organization.

"I am so fired up about the players on the team. Looking forward to the great things we can accomplish together."

Harbaugh Structure Changes Giants

So, why did it take this long?

Well, it should be noted that when the Giants and Harbaugh first agreed generally to join forces, it wasn't originally meant to leak just before midnight on Thursday. Harbaugh left the team's facility and headed back to his home in Maryland unaware the news was out.

But it got out. And what followed was something of a 48-hour stream of media accounts about why the deal wasn't quite done yet.

And why wasn't it?

The Giants have forever been a general manager-run organization.

And up until sometime Saturday, there was a question about whether the team was going to change course.

Giants History Of Powerful GMs

Bill Parcells, Ray Handley and Dan Reeves initially reported to GM George Young. Young actually was working to replace Parcells after one season before changing course. True story.

Jim Fassel and Tom Coughlin reported for a long time to GM Ernie Accorsi.

Lately, Pat Shurmur and Joe Judge reported to GM Dave Gettleman and Brian Daboll reported to Joe Schoen.

Except Harbaugh isn't like Shurmur or Judge or Daboll. He has won a Super Bowl as a head coach. And Schoen has not.

And Harbaugh is more accomplished and experienced as a head coach than Schoen is as a general manager. So, he didn't wish to report to Schoen.

Harbaugh Empowered As New Coach

Working through that led to a significant part of the negotiations the past few days. And Harbaugh indeed is not going to report to Schoen.

Both the coach and general manager will be reporting to club President and CEO John Mara, per sources. Harbaugh has control over the roster, per sources. Schoen will not be able to veto Harbaugh decisions.

If the two men vehemently disagree, Mara can mediate.

Harbaugh, with a 180-113 record (.614 winning percentage), will have the most power a Giants head coach has had since Parcells and possibly Tom Coughlin.

Schoen, meanwhile, survives.

Joe Schoen Survives As Giants GM

There was a question about that in the minds of New York sportswriters the past two seasons as the Giants had a 7-27 record. There was even a question about Schoen remaining even as he was leading this head coach search.

It was clear that if Harbaugh had balked at the idea of working with Schoen, the Giants might've made other plans for the GM.

But Harbaugh and Schoen had multiple dinners together. They had multiple conversations about their visions for the organization. Harbaugh came to the conclusion he could work with Schoen.

And so the Giants have their man — two days after they already thought they had their man.