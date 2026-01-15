In a significant development during Wednesday's meetings with John Harbaugh, the Giants included first-year QB Jaxson Dart in the recruitment process.

Start spreading the news … all signs point to John Harbaugh being the next head coach of the New York Giants.

According to multiple reports late Wednesday, hours after Harbaugh left his meeting with Giants brass, the longtime former Ravens leader is expected to take over as head coach.

This move would usher in a new era for the franchise after Brian Daboll's four-year run, during which he went 20-40-1.

Harbaugh, 63, hit the open market after 18 seasons in Baltimore, where he posted a 180-113 record and won a Super Bowl.

While his experience is a major draw, Harbaugh's immediate point of intrigue in New York is the chance to lead a roster overflowing with young, high-end talent.

The Giants believe they have finally assembled a championship-caliber core, featuring offensive tackle Andrew Thomas, defensive stalwarts Dexter Lawrence and Brian Burns, and explosive receiving threat Malik Nabers.

Giants executive Chris Mara reportedly spearheaded the pursuit, visiting Harbaugh's home earlier this week to offer a complete overhaul of the coaching staff tailored to the veteran's specifications.

In a significant development during Wednesday's meetings, the Giants included first-year QB Jaxson Dart in the recruitment process.

The rookie is viewed as the organizational cornerstone after a standout 2025 season where he accounted for 24 total touchdowns.

Harbaugh had other serious suitors on his trail, including the Tennessee Titans and the Atlanta Falcons. He was expected to meet with Tennessee on Thursday, with those plans seemingly off the table now, though no confirmation has been given.

The Falcons have already completed an interview with him, led by new president of football Matt Ryan, and the Titans are prepared to make a strong push with their own young quarterback, Cam Ward.

Despite these other options, insiders suggest the Giants are "going for broke" to finalize a deal.

By pairing a Super Bowl winner with an elite young talent like Dart, New York hopes to solidify its future for years to come.

