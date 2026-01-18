New England Patriots Headed To Super Bowl After Houston Victory -- Probably

Broncos backup QB that hasn't thrown a pass in two years doesn't have a chance

The New England Patriots are going to the Super Bowl. I mean, they just are, right?

How can any NFL observer with no real rooting interest say anything else now that we know the Patriots have stamped their ticket to play the Denver Broncos next Sunday in the AFC Championship Game?

(Peanut Gallery: But Armando, the AFC Championship Game is before the Super Bowl. And if the Broncos win the AFC Championship Game, they will be going to Super Bowl LX, not the Patriots).

Thank you for those factoids, gallery.

Jarrett Stidham Cannot Derail Patriots

But you're obtuse in not mentioning the Broncos are in deep, serious trouble from which they cannot recover. that's because they will play that AFC title game with Jarrett Stidham as their starting quarterback.

That's because Broncos starting quarterback Bo Nix broke his ankle in the divisional round game against the complaining Buffalo Bills on Saturday.

And if the Patriots won 14 games in the regular season, and have won two more games this postseason, the chances of them losing to a team led by Stidham are not in any way substantial.

Don't believe it? Allow us to play all of Stidham's in-game highlights of 2024 and 2025:

That was it. Empty space. Nothing.

He has not thrown a pass the past two years.

Patriots Victory Earns Super Bowl Trip

This is where I tell you the Patriots earned their trip to the Super Bowl by thoroughly beating the Houston Texans on Sunday. The Patriots didn't play their best game offensively, turning the ball over three times, and passing for only 143 net yards.

Drake Maye is a 23-year-old MVP candidate but he wasn't that this game. He did throw three touchdown passes, but also accounted for three turnovers with one interception and two lost fumbles.

And the Patriots still beat a Texans team that had won 10 consecutive games.

Maye now has to outduel Stidham, who has a 1-3 record in the four career games he has started.

If that doesn't work out for Stidham, by the way, the Broncos have a secret weapon planned. They plan to sign a quarterback familiar with coach Sean Payton's offensive system. No, not Drew Brees.

Vrabel: Pats Not Satisfied

Ben DiNucci, who will join the practice squad behind Stidham and Sam Ehlinger.

The Broncos enter the AFC Championship Game with the chances of a broken old nag, folks.

"I'm' always excited for our organization," Patriots coach Mike Vrabel, obviously good mood, told reporters afterward. "Excited for the players. I am appreciative of their work, their efforts. Everybody's stepping up, we're using everybody, everybody's making plays.

"Everybody's helping us win. I'm excited for these guys, but they're also, they're not satisfied, and I can tell that."

And the fans in Buffalo, Miami and New York want to punch a wall.

Patriots Seem Poised For New Dynasty

The Patriots are not satisfied despite having won six Super Bowls under Bill Belichick and Tom Brady. And six seasons after that dynasty won its last Super Bowl, and after a desert experience when Brady left and Belichick struggled, the Patriots are obviously back.

On the mountain top.

Well, near the mountain top with only Jarrett Stidham standing between them and another Super Bowl trip.