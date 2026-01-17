Bo Nix Declared Out For Season Moments After Broncos Defeat Josh Allen’s Bills

Bo Nix appeared to injured his ankle on the victory kneel-down.

Denver advanced in the playoffs, then the news dropped.

Announced moments after the Broncos’ 33-30 overtime win against the Buffalo Bills, Denver’s QB1 Bo Nix was declared OUT for the remainder of the postseason.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton confirmed on the postgame podium that Nix broke a bone in his right ankle.

The Broncos have eight days to figure out who their next starting QB will be.

It now appears the injury occurred during the kneel-down used to close out the game, a cruel twist after Denver had already secured the victory.

The Broncos survived Buffalo in overtime, but the celebration was immediately muted as word of Nix’s injury spread following the final whistle.

With Nix sidelined, the Broncos now turn to Jarrett Stidham and Sam Ehlinger, who are listed as the team’s backup quarterbacks.

Stidham is expected to be next in line if Denver advances, while Ehlinger provides additional depth behind him.

Denver is permitted to add a free agent quarterback, though trades are prohibited, and any late addition would have little time to prepare.

For now, the Broncos’ path forward rests internally. Denver is still alive, though they just lost the quarterback who got them here.

