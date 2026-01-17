Josh Allen, Bo Nix Compete To See Who Can Commit The Most Brutal Turnover

You get the good, the bad, and the ugly in a Josh Allen game.

The AFC Divisional Round game between the Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos has officially gone off the rails.

Last year's MVP, Josh Allen, got off to a little bit of a rough start, and it culminated with perhaps one of the worst turnovers I've seen in quite some time.

With the Bills already trailing by a touchdown and looking to maybe get into field goal range, Allen found some open grass to scramble through and was potentially going to pick up a big gain to help Buffalo's cause.

Then, disaster struck.

It was a turnover so bad, it had several on X wondering whether Allen had some money on the Broncos or the over on the turnover total.

That is an absolutely brutal turnover given both the in-game situation and the fact that there wasn't another soul near Josh Allen other than him and his defender.

Thinking we had seen the worst of what this game had to offer, Broncos quarterback Bo Nix said, "Hold my medical marijuana card."

Anybody that tells you all turnovers are created equal needs to watch this game (or a Baker Mayfield game), because those are two abysmal giveaways that have plenty of eyebrows raised.

An interception is a bummer no matter when you throw it or who you throw it to, but throwing a pick to a dropping defensive lineman when you're trying to answer your opponent's score and extend the lead has to feel awful.

With all that being said, the Nix pick is tough to watch, but I still have to give the edge to Allen's phantom pitch in the competition for "worst turnover of the day."

To his credit, Allen recovered nicely, tossing an absolutely brilliant back shoulder ball to Dalton Kincaid to take the lead for the Bills.

That's vintage Josh Allen; you get the good, the bad, and the ugly all rolled into one.

Bo Nix and the Broncos would get the last laugh in overtime, though, as Buffalo fans will be faced with another long and cold offseason with nothing to show for their efforts.