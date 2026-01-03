Baker Mayfield Is Showing The Complete Spectrum Of QB Play

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is a treat to watch play football.

He is a throwback to a player who gives every team he plays for every ounce of effort, and it stems all the way back to his days in college.

He's a true gamer and a great quarterback to boot, and, let's not forget about his world-class trash talking skills as well.

Some of the fun with Baker, however, stems from his unpredictability, and unfortunately for Bucs fans, they saw the full gamut of Mayfield's good, bad, and ugly play in a winner-take-all showdown with the Carolina Panthers for the division crown.

Let's start with the worst of the worst and get that out of the way.

Sometimes, playing quarterback in the NFL means doing the little things the right way.

Hell, Peyton Manning once gave a sermon on proper handoff technique, which Baker must have skipped, because here he is absolutely obliterating his halfback on a simple inside running play.

Yikes! Let's work on those fundamentals a little more this week, eh Baker?

Then there was this gem of an interception, where Mayfield doesn't even see the dropping linebacker and floats it right to him, gifting the Panthers the ball deep in enemy territory.

Okay, not the worst thing in the world. Even the best QBs in the game get fooled by a simulated pressure every once in a while.

But just when you thought Baker was cooked, he goes and does something like this, and totally redeems himself.

Are. You. KIDDING ME?

That was incredible!

Patrick who? Baker Mayfield just pulled some Mahomes-esque sorcery there and showed everyone why you ride the rollercoaster. Because for every stomach dropping low, there is a dizzying high to go along with it.

Mayfield has been a little banged up this season, and he has battled through some injuries – just like the warrior that he is – and it's plays like these that remind you just why we love to watch him.

I have no dog in the fight, but I'm hoping the Bucs make a deep playoff run, because this dude is THAT fun to watch.