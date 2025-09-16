Baker Mayfield Forgets He's Hurt To Do His Favorite Thing: Talk Trash

Many athletes have been known to exhibit almost superhuman levels of pain tolerance while competing in their respective sports.

Kobe Bryant famously played through a bevy of excruciatingly painful injuries throughout his career, including icing a pair of free throws after snapping his Achilles tendon, an injury that sidelined him for an entire season.

Football players, especially, will routinely fight through diagnoses that would have us mere mortals calling out sick from our cozy desk jobs for weeks.

It's hard to say where these powers come from for most athletes, but for Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield, we may have been given a glimpse into what keeps him ticking after he takes a licking in the Bucs' Monday night game against the Houston Texans.

I'm glad Baker is okay, but that might be one of the funniest things I've ever seen.

It's almost as if trash talking is like a magic potion that allows Mayfield to withstand inhuman amounts of pain while still playing at a high level.

It's no secret Mayfield loves to trash talk.

He was seen routinely talking smack with the opposing team while playing quarterback for the Oklahoma Sooners in college, and this latest jawing session wasn't even his first documented case from last night's game.

This guy just can't help himself, and I love it!

Not only was Mayfield yapping at the Texans defense all night, he backed his trash talk up with another game-winning drive, his second in two weeks.

Baker Mayfield is an absolute dog and any fan of any team in the NFL would be incredibly lucky to have him as their signal caller.

Hell, I'm a Dolphins fan, and I would commit illegal acts to have a guy like this under center for my team.

The many fine folks on X echo my sentiments, as it's kind of hard not to get behind a guy like Mayfield unless you are a fan of a rival NFC South squad.

Keep up the good work, Baker.

Football is more fun when you have guys like Mayfield throwing their bodies around and fearlessly talking smack with defenders who are trying to rip their heads off.

And if Mayfield's head did indeed ever come off, I guarantee you he would still find a way to trash talk the opposing team.