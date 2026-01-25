Tennessee Dunks All Over Bama On Social Media For G-League Player After Win

The Tennessee Volunteers and Alabama Crimson Tide played a basketball game on Saturday, as they have for decades and will continue to do until college sports collapse under the weight of NIL, the transfer portal, and myriad gambling scandals.

It's nothing new that these two SEC rivals met on the hardwood, and while the Vols beating a ranked Alabama team in Tuscaloosa is a significant and mildly surprising result, it's what happened on social media that has the public stirring.

After Tennessee took down Bama, the Vols' social media team posted their final score graphic, again, as is the case with every game for every sports team that has a social media account, but this one had a little extra spice added to the dish.

For the uninitiated, the social media post is referring to the Delaware Blue Coats, a G-League team in the NBA's developmental league.

If you're wondering why the Vols tagged a G-League team in Delaware, boy, do I hope you're sitting down.

Alabama's center, Charles Bediako, was recently ruled eligible to return to the Crimson Tide (by a judge who has donated nearly a quarter million dollars to the university, no less) after playing professional basketball and being out of college for nearly three years.

The team he plays for: The Delaware Blue Coats.

It was an absolute masterclass in trolling by the Vols' social media team, and college basketball fans all over felt it was necessary to give the "team behind the phone" a standing ovation.

Even the Blue Coats decided to have a little fun with things and responded in kind.

When even the team who employed Bediako previously is in on the joke, you know things have officially gotten off the rails.

Alabama called upon the services of a professional basketball player, lost, then lost again in the court of public opinion (social media).

In fairness to the Tide, they were down two starters, so they might have been able to squeak this one out at full strength, but it doesn't erase the absolute savagery that occurred by the Vols' social media team on Saturday night.

As I've said before, it's not even March yet, but there's already plenty of "Madness" to go around.