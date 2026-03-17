Team USA Leans Into Patriotism With Olympic Hockey Sweaters Before WBC Final

The World Baseball Classic wraps up on Tuesday with Team USA taking on Venezuela for the title, and the Americans wore a little bit of winning inspiration when they rolled into LoanDepot Park in Miami in the form of some game-worn Team USA hockey sweaters from the 2026 Olympics.

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It was announced earlier in the day on Tuesday that the Americans would wear the jerseys from the US men's hockey team's biggest win since the 1980 Miracle on Ice when they arrived at the stadium.

It's an awesome idea, and clearly, Fanatics — which partners with Chicago Cubs star Pete Crow-Armstrong and New Jersey Devils star and Golden Goal-scorer Jack Hughes — had their thinking caps on when they distributed the jerseys.

Take, for instance, the fact that Tigers ace Tarik Skubal was given Dylan Larkin's jersey, seeing as he's the captain of the Detroit Red Wings.

And, I've got to say it was a pretty cool look to see all of the Big Leaguers walking in with the Team USA hockey sweaters.

I mean, I'm not sure if that would be enough to push the betting lines more heavily in the Americans' favor, but it should.

You've got to love this kind of patriotism coming from the Team USA ballplayers, and I bet they want to feel the same kind of glory the Team USA Hockey Guys felt when they took gold last month.

The Americans have been all about patriotism, even before the tournament got underway.

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"Yeah, incredible, I mean, what a game," Phillies star Bryce Harper said while talking about the USA-Canada gold medal game before the WBC got underway. "It's really, really cool watching them and [I'm] so proud to be an American and so happy that they won and were able to take over the hockey world for three more years."

But, in fairness, the Americans aren't the first team to wear hockey sweaters before a game in the World Baseball Classic.

However, the last time it was done, the jerseys just didn't have the same kind of winning mojo.