The U.S. Is The Hockey Capital Of The World After Paralympic Squad Completes Trifecta

We are officially the best hockey country in the world.

The United States just beat Canada in hockey…again.

Thirsty for more Canadian tears after winning the men’s and women’s gold medal matches against their northern neighbors at the Winter Olympics, the Team USA sled hockey squad completed the trifecta by beating their arch rivals 6-2. Held in Milan on the same rink as the previous two gold medal matches, Jack Wallace led the way to victory by recording a hat trick.

(I think we need to start calling that rink the "Stars and Stripes Arena." Who says no?).

It marks the first time that the men’s, women’s, and Paralympian teams all won gold in the same edition of the Games. (The Paralympics are held in the same city as the Olympics).

Not only that, the American sled hockey program is now the only team in Paralympic or Olympic history to win gold in five straight events. Canada and the Soviet Union each won four, but now this group of Paralympians stands alone as the most dominant in the Games’ history.

Hockey, in any capacity, takes a level of skill few sports could demand of its athletes. Doing it in this format, with the physical challenges the players have, adds a completely different dimension to the experience.

That's one of the reasons why Wallace is so fond of his teammates.

"This team is so special… I love these guys so much," Wallace said. "It just means the world for this team."

I would dare say that these are some of the most resilient and inspiring men in our country, and for the fifth time in a row, they are world champions.

Play the Star Spangled Banner!

NOTE: Women's sled hockey is not a Paralympic sport.