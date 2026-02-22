Bryce Harper Was Feeling Extra Patriotic After USA Hockey Team Took Home The Gold

The celebrations and reactions from the United States Men's hockey team winning the gold medal earlier Sunday over Canada continue to roll in and are great reminders that there are still plenty of people proud to be American.

One athlete who knows a thing or two about donning the Red, White, and Blue is Philadelphia Phillies superstar slugger Bryce Harper.

The eight-time All-Star has been selected to represent the USA on numerous occasions over his storied career, most recently in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, though an injury prevented him from competing.

When asked about what it means to represent your country on the world stage during a spring training game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Harper didn't mince words.

Now THERE'S a guy who loves America and was fired up to see his fellow countrymen bring home the gold.

"Yeah incredible, I mean, what a game," Harper said with regard to following the men's hockey team.

"It's really, really cool watching them and [I'm] so proud to be an American and so happy that they won and were able to take over the hockey world for three more years."

There was no talk about being "conflicted" or "ashamed" of what's going on in America, it was all pride from Harper.

Harper went on to discuss how cool it is to wear a jersey with "USA" on it, something he doesn't take for granted.

"There's nothing like it. I mean you can try to think that there's something like it, but there's not. Being able to wear the colors and represent something so much bigger than yourself."

Bryce Harper just gets it.

It's so refreshing to see an American athlete take pride in representing his country.

Harper and the U.S. hockey team make days like today fun for fans of America, because there's nothing better than cheering on men and women who share the same passion for your home country as you do.

God bless America.