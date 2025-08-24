Taiwan Wins Little League World Series, Snaps USA Winning Streak

The victory ends a six-tournament run of U.S. champions and adds another LLWS trophy for Asia

Taiwan, or Chinese Taipei as China would like us to call it, won the Little League World Series (LLWS) with a 7-0 victory over the United States champion from Summerlin, Nevada, on Sunday afternoon in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Prior to 2025, the last time an International team won the Little League World Series was 2017, when a team from Tokyo, Japan, captured the title. The United States won six straight LLWS from 2018-2024 (there was no tournament in 2020 due to COVID), but the streak came to an end with Taiwan's victory.

The Taiwanese pitcher, Lin Chin-Tse, took a perfect game into the fifth inning before the United States recorded its first hit. Chin-Tse made headlines throughout the LLWS, regularly throwing fastballs in the upper 70s and even hitting 82 mph.

Chin-Tse later added the dagger at the plate, hitting a bases-clearing triple in the bottom of the fifth to extend the lead to 5-0.

It was too much for the young Americans to handle, as the Summerlin team sought to become the first Little League World Series champions from the state of Nevada.

It's been a dominant run for American and Asian squads over the past 20 years. The last team to win the Little League World Series from anywhere outside the U.S. and Asia was 2004, when a team from Curaçao took home the trophy.

Taiwan became the seventh Asia-Pacific team to win it all since 2004, joining five teams from Japan and one from South Korea.

Last year, a team from "Chinese Taipei" reached the LLWS final and lost to Lake Mary, Florida. Despite all the ESPN graphics saying "Chinese Taipei," the broadcast team consistently referred to the team as Taiwan.

Jessica Mendoza, one of the commentators, told OutKick at the time that "the team made it very clear… they preferred Taiwan over Taipei."

This year, though, either the team didn't say they would prefer Taiwan or ESPN did not want to run afoul of China, because broadcasters only used "Chinese Taipei" when referring to the Little League World Series champions.

In the end, Taiwan’s 7-0 win over Nevada delivered the country its first Little League World Series title since 1996.