China Probably Wants A Word With ESPN/Disney After Little League World Series

An interesting subplot played out during the Little League World Series Championship on Sunday afternoon on ESPN. Lake Mary, Florida, defeated Chinese Taipei, or Taiwan (we'll get to that in a second), to capture the crown.

It was the first title in LLWS history for the state of Florida and the second consecutive year that an American team won it all in walk-off fashion. This was the sixth-straight tournament title for an American team.

U-S-A! U-S-A!

But what's perhaps more interesting is that the team they faced was a Little League squad from the country of Taiwan. Of course, China does not recognize Taiwan as a country, and they don't want the rest of the world to, either.

In order to placate China, international competitors from Taiwan instead play under the name Chinese Taipei. That began in 1979.

China forbids Taiwan from displaying any national symbols or playing its own national anthem.

ESPN used the moniker of Chinese Taipei in all of its graphics during the tournament.

ESPN broadcasters continuously referred to the Little League World Series International Champions as "Taiwan"

The commentators either didn't get the message or chose not to participate in the Chinese propaganda.

During the championship game, play-by-play broadcaster Karl Ravech repeatedly referred to the team representing the "Asia/Pacific" region in the Little League World Series International bracket as Taiwan.

On the final play of the game, a walk-off bunt single where the winning run scored on an error, Ravech first called the losing side "Chinese Taipei."

But he switched to "Taiwan" the second and third time he mentioned them. Jessica Mendoza, the ESPN sideline reporter for the Little League World Series, also called the team "Taiwan."

Although it's not in the clip, Eduardo Perez started to say Taiwan shortly after the game, but quickly corrected himself and said "Taipei," instead.

As we know, Disney – the parent company of ESPN – is quite beholden to China and all the money that the country sinks into the company's products.

It's actually quite shocking to hear ESPN broadcasters refer to the team from Taiwan as Taiwan, even though that's exactly who they are.

While ESPN declined to comment on the use of Taiwan and Ravech didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, Mendoza told us that "the team made it very clear… they prefer Taiwan over Taipei."

Good for Ravech and Mendoza for not playing the game and calling the team from Taiwan by the correct name.

Now, if you'll excuse me, someone is knocking at my door.

Surely, it's not the Chinese Communist Party coming to speak to me about calling Taiwan a country.

Right?