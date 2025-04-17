Suns Owner Mat Ishbia Dismisses Stephen A. Smith's Criticisms: 'Who Cares What He Thinks'

Stephen A. Smith’s hyperbolic rants are losing their punch.

The ESPN pundit unleashed his predictable "this is the worst ever" spiel, slamming the Phoenix Suns for missing the postseason and hunting for a new head coach.

Suns owner Mat Ishbia, just two years into his tenure, is already labeled one of the NBA’s worst owners by Smith.

"Mat Ishbia needs to understand that right now, you are on the verge of being recognized as the worst owner in the history of basketball," Smith dubiously warned the fans in Phoenix.

Forget Donald Sterling, Dan Gilbert, James Dolan or even former Suns owner Robert Sarver, who sold the team under pressure.

Smith’s cheap shots are his default, prompting Ishbia to fire back at a news conference this week.

"Stephen A. Smith? I don’t take him seriously, and honestly, I don’t think many do," Ishbia said.

Ishbia has been working to revive the franchise, focusing on the fan experience, like affordable concession prices at Footprint Center.

Managing the expectations of a dysfunctional Big 3 — Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker — has been like threading a needle with a cinderblock.

Ishbia addressed the surprising dismissal of coach Mike Budenholzer after one season, marking the Suns' second consecutive one-and-done coaching firing.

"The team, and the roster that was constructed, is much better than a 36-win roster. There’s a lot of reasons why Coach Bud is not here," the owner stated.

While the owner has plenty left to prove, the reality of rebuilding the franchise comes with more runway than the outrageous scenario Stephen A. Smith is creating on ESPN.

Suns fans, hoping for a miracle from Ishbia’s leadership, aren’t buying Smith’s take from a pundit who barely watches beyond nationally televised games. His lazy analysis, blind to the Suns’ deeper challenges, undermines his credibility. The sky is always falling in SAS' book.

"I promise you, we will win championships," Ishbia added.

