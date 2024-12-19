Phoenix Suns Owner May Be This Season's MVP After Rolling Out New Value Menu For Fans

Going to a live sporting event in 2024 can feel like a trip to Disneyland, where prices are skyrocketing.

Watch a pro football or basketball game here in Los Angeles, and you'll be forking out $18 for a beer with an additional $20 for three tenders and fries in a box. 

It's a bad time to be a sports fan … but such is not the case in Phoenix.

Suns Owner Unveils New Menu For Home Games, And It's Pretty Freaking Great

While close to no one is attending over-priced and under-whelming live NBA games, one team is doing a commendable job of cutting down concession prices.

This week, Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia announced a new $2 value menu for fans visiting a home game this season at Footprint Center. 

I know what you're thinking … will I be spending $2 to buy a 5 oz. bottle of water or a measly corn dog? 

Absolutely not! 

Ishbia is going all in, and it's sports owners like him who are truly making a difference. Those Vandy grads must know a great deal about building a successful business … (eh, Clay Travis?)

$2 hot dogs. $2 16 oz. water bottles. $2 16 oz. sodas. And more.

Ishbia posted on X: "Winning starts with our fans. When I walk the concourse at games there aren’t food options for families who don’t want to spend a lot of money. 

"That needs to change, so today we’re rolling out our $2 value menu for all home @Suns games."

Amen, Mat. Amen.

Ishbia is making concessions affordable at Footprint Center, which was named the fourth highest-grossing venue worldwide.

Give it up for the Suns' uber-wealthy owner, stepping up to revive the grand tradition of attending live sports — now at a price even the rest of us can afford!

