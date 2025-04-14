Suns Coach Mike Budenholzer Dumped By Phoenix After One Season

Another coach bites the dust in Phoenix.

The Suns parted ways with coach Mike Budenholzer after a disappointing one-year tenure, ESPN's Shams Charania reported early Monday.

The move marks another failed attempt at launching the Big 3 experiment involving Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal (if you can consider him a ‘star’ nowadays).

Budenholzer holds a career NBA coaching record of 484-317 and a .604 winning percentage.

He suffered a rough year in Phoenix, finishing 11th in the West with a 36-46 record.

Just three years removed from delivering a championship in Milwaukee, confidence in Bud has fallen off a cliff.

In the aftermath of his firing, talk about rumored conflict in the locker room suggested Budenholzer was on a timer as the season neared an end.

Chatter that he butted heads with star Suns guard Devin Booker fueled speculation. One memorable moment came late in the season: an on-court spat with Kevin Durant.

Though later patched up, it was too late for fans who saw the lack of respect players had for Bud.

WATCH: Kevin Durant Has Tense Exchange With Suns Coach Mike Budenholzer

Hired last year on a five-year, roughly $50 million deal, the two-time Coach of the Year replaced Frank Vogel.

The Suns have now fired their head coach in each of the last 3 seasons and will have $75 million in salary owed to those 3 coaches.

Budenholzer promised a revamped offensive system centered on KD, Booker, and Beal.

But, as is expected with Big 3 team-ups in the modern era of the NBA, the carousel of potential was thwarted.

The stars missed time this season, preventing fans from witnessing any real chemistry among their players.

Collectively, the trio missed 56 games combined — Beal sat out 29, Durant 20, and Booker seven.

The team also dramatically suffered from poor defensive schemes, which sunk them to 27th in the league in defensive ratings.

Owner Mat Ishbia has stated he hopes to keep Phoenix’s core intact, but challenges loom. Durant — as is typical with the veteran star — is already rumored to be interested in leaving this upcoming season.

Meanwhile, the Suns are reluctantly tethered to Bradley Beal, who’s making roughly $50 million per season and is glued to his comfortable situation in Phoenix due to his no-trade clause.

With the Big 3 destined to break up this offseason, Ishbia is tasked with identifying the right coach to get the most squeeze out of this trio — though there’s no real plan for the future in Phoenix.

