Kevin Durant Has Tense Exchange With Suns Coach Mike Budenholzer

Kevin Durant hit a boiling point with his coach on Tuesday night.

The Phoenix Suns All-Star swatted coach Mike Budenholzer’s hand away during a showdown against the LA Clippers.

Playing at Footprint Center, the Suns collapsed in the second quarter, getting outscored by LA, 41-19, in the frame.

Budenholzer grabbed KD’s arm during the sequence and Durant reacted with a jerk, with Bud shaking his head in response.

The broadcast noted there was a "miscommunication on an offensive set" before Durant snapped at Bud.

Typical diva KD moment, right?

Not so fast.

After the arm jerk heard around Phoenix, KD was seen discussing with Mike Budenholzer after the exchange, seemingly carrying on.

Phoenix was far out of sync on Tuesday, falling behind by as much as 23 points in the third quarter.

In another twist, Durant stepped out of his funk in the fourth quarter, roaring back to tie the score halfway through and eventually take the lead over the Clippers.

The comeback and incredible fourth-quarter by Durant settled any ill feelings between him and his coach … for now.

Phoenix won, 119-117.

Since Durant, 36, has a history of acting out on teams, the blame over the scene naturally shifted toward him.

NBA fans reacted to the spat on X:

"Kevin Durant you can’t do this. You don’t shrug off the coach. Just listen to what he is telling you and then when you in the locker room you can have an in-depth discussion."

"Kevin Durant is playing selfish cause he don’t like his coach. Dude. Play for your team. Not even trying on defense."

"Kevin Durant slapping Bud's hand means he's officially done and is just waiting for that trade out of the Suns."

