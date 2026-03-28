Stop Coddling Tiger Woods And Be Honest About Who He’s Become

Can we officially move on from Tiger Woods now?

Here's the thing – I love Tiger Woods. Love him. I'm a massive Tiger fan. Whenever he's on TV, it's appointment viewing for me. Except that silly simulator league he created. That's nonsense.

But when he's in a real golf tournament? I can't stop watching. No other athlete does that for me. Tiger does.

That being said, it's time to start asking the tough questions when it comes to Tiger. Probably past time, if we're being honest. And they're not even tough questions at this point. They're simple ones. Real ones.

Can we stop crying about/over/for Tiger Woods? Can we stop coddling him? Can we start calling him out for what he's become? Are we done shielding him?

That one bugs me. The constant shielding of Tiger.

I'm as guilty as anyone when it comes to that. Believe me. But I think I'm just about over Tiger. It pains me to say it, but I'm just over feeling bad for him at this point.

Fool me once … fool me twice … fool me FOUR times now? Yeah, I'll go ahead and just say it.

Tiger's an idiot, and it's time to stop coddling him.

Stop shielding Tiger Woods

We can debate the legality of what happened in Jupiter on Friday all day long – and I'm sure we will over the next few days.

I don't care. I just don't care. Tiger Woods is a 50-year-old adult man. He's 50. This isn't 30-year-old playboy Tiger getting beat to hell with a golf club on Thanksgiving night.

This is Dad Tiger. Adult Tiger. Grown Man Tiger. There's just no excuse for any of it anymore. Frankly, there was never an excuse, but we excused it. Society has excused Tiger's nonsense for decades now.

Again, I'm guilty of it, too. But it's just exhausting at this point, isn't it? We've been on this hamster wheel for YEARS now.

Tiger gets hurt.

Tiger gets surgery.

Tiger misses time.

We forget about Tiger.

Tiger comes back into our lives out of nowhere.

Tiger seems healthy and happy.

Tiger starts talking about a comeback.

We take the bait.

Tiger does something stupid.

Rinse, wash, repeat. It's the same crap, over and over and over again! And we just keep idolizing the guy. Seriously. We weirdly idolize him because he was great at golf 20 years ago.

I mean, LOOK at this reaction from an actual golf reporter!

We're nearly … crying … because Tiger Woods rolled his car over and got charged with DUI? Really? What are we doing here?

It's pathetic. We're pathetic. Yes, I'm including myself in this. See? Accountability! Take notes, Tiger!

Tiger Woods is an idiot. There. I said it. He constantly puts himself in these situations when he literally has access to every resource possible to avoid them.

Hey, Tiger – billionaire Tiger – how about you hire a full-time driver? Just someone stationed in your driveway, 24/7/365? There. Fixed it.

Hey, Tiger – billionaire Tiger – why not buy a Tesla and have it drive you wherever you want to go? There. Fixed it.

Instead, we get this. Again. Again, and again, again. And we just fall for it. Every time! I get it. Tiger was electric 20 years ago. He began his comeback tour 10 years ago. He won The Masters seven years ago and gave us one of the greatest ‘sports moments’ of all time.

But every few years, we get this crap. And every few years, we sit there and give Tiger a free pass because of what he was. What he made us feel.

Enough. He's an idiot. There. I said it. He rolled his car over and could've killed someone. He was charged with a DUI, again. He's got all the money in the world, and he put himself in this position, again.

Stop falling for it. Stop crying over this. Stop coddling Tiger Woods.

I love Tiger the golfer. That'll never change.

I think I'm done with Tiger the human.