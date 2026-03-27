Reactions Pour In Following Tiger Woods' Scary Rollover Crash In Florida

There has been a lot of concern after news broke on Friday afternoon that golf legend Tiger Woods was involved in a rollover accident in Jupiter, Florida.

Of course, the news brought to mind Woods' 2021 car crash in Los Angeles that left him with serious injuries and nearly ended his career.

READ: TIGER WOODS INVOLVED IN ROLLOVER CRASH IN FLORIDA LESS THAN 2 WEEKS BEFORE MASTERS: REPORTS

OutKick founder Clay Travis joined Fox News Channel's Martha MacCallum to discuss the breaking news:

"Certainly, we are hoping for the best for Tiger Woods," Travis said. "And I think for anybody out there who is a golf fan or a sports fan or even just recalls that devastating car crash that he had in 2021, which was utterly devastating to him in terms of his athletic career and very very serious in terms of his overall health."

He went on to note that the 2021 incident was the result of Woods traveling at a high rate of speed while trying to get to a golf course.

While details were scant when Clay hopped on Fox News, the lone image of the crash site didn't seem at first glance to be as severe as the previous accident.

"Now, looking at this picture right now that is up on the left side of the screen," he said. "(The) two-lane road doesn't look like the speed could have necessarily been that high, and the damage to the vehicle doesn't appear to have been extensive relative to what happened to him back in 2021."

The incident also comes just 24 hours after President Donald Trump revealed during an interview on Fox News' "The Five" that Woods — who is dating the president's former daughter-in-law, Vanessa Trump — would not be competing at this year's Masters.

As you might expect, social media was full of reactions:

More details on the incident are expected to be available during a press conference late Friday afternoon.