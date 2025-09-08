“I’ve Never Filmed You Guys In The Bathroom" — Steve Sarkisian Shuts Down Questions On Arch Manning’s Health

“I’ve never filmed you guys in the bathroom" — Steve Sarkisian fires back at questions on Arch Manning’s health.

Arch Manning clearly has every eyeball in college football centered around him, and his throwing technique. If you needed more proof, look around social media for reactions to him spinning the ball, which drew the eye of head coach Steve Sarkisian on Monday.

During his press conference, a question was asked of Sarkisian about the facial expressions of quarterback Arch Manning while throwing the football, mentioning that he seemed to be having some shoulder pains.

Obviously, this agitated the Texas head coach, who asked the reporter who mentioned that.

"According to who? Arch said that to you?" Steve Sarkisian quickly asked. "According to who."

The reporter followed up that ‘it just looked like he was’, to which Sarkisian quickly responded that he did not have any pains. But, the Longhorns coach took it a step further when describing the facial expressions of players, putting it back on those in attendance.

"I've never filmed any of you guys when you're using the bathroom, so I don't know what faces you make when you're doing that," Sarkisian fired back at the question.

Social media were having a field-day with one particular throw that Manning was attempting to complete to Ryan Wingo, though it ended up in Wingo's feet.

Asking wasn’t the problem, but Sarkisian was quick to shut down any speculation that his quarterback wasn't healthy, which can be hard to do in this social media world we live in.

Arch Manning Obviously Under The Microscope At Texas

Every single play is going to be broken down like the JFK assassination, especially for Arch Manning.

The Texas quarterback went 19-of-30 for 295 yards, with four touchdowns through the air, and one 20-yard scramble for a TD. There has been a conversation about Manning, which centered around him side-arming the ball on multiple occasions, though it did not look as if he was hurt, but more so just improvising.

Even on that pass to Wingo that landed at the receiver's feet, Arch made sure to point out that he has to make sure that ball was completed.

"I got to make that throw. He was open. Ran a good dig route. So, I got to make that throw," Manning said following the win over San Jose State.

It's clear that Steve Sarkisian was not in the mood to discuss any type of speculation surrounding his starting quarterback, and I can't say I blame him.

The last thing you want is for a rumor to start spreading like a wildfire, when there's no substance. Oh, and I'd rather not picture my colleagues using the restroom, or what their facial expressions might be in the process.