Arch Manning Has A 'Sloppy' Game For Texas, But Longhorns Have Time To Grow

Arch Manning showed flashes of his potential in Texas’ rebound win, but the young QB says the offense remains “not very good" overall.

Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns needed a game to get into an offensive rhythm after what transpired at Ohio State last weekend.

I would tell everyone to calm down when watching the highlights from Manning on Saturday, but you all know that's not going to happen. Given that he was declared the next ‘Peyton’ before the season started, and he quickly shot down expectations, that did not stop some pundits from declaring him the Heisman Trophy favorite.

Well, if you watched Manning on Saturday afternoon against San Jose State, it's easy to notice how much potential he truly has, even if it was against a much-lesser opponent.

Whew, ok, those were some wheels.

But, for the love of all that's good, please don't overreact to this outing. This is exactly what Arch Manning needed. A game against an inferior defense, which will only build up his confidence.

"Once again, not very good," Arch Manning said postgame. "We gotta clean up a lot of things, though some guys made some plays, so that's good. It was a little sloppy. I thought I made more plays, and attacked them more. But, it was just sloppy all-around"

Hey, that's the type of words you want to hear out of your starting quarterback, given that there were times in the first quarter where the Longhorns looked as though they were mentally still in Columbus.

I said this following the loss to Ohio State, but Arch Manning will continue growing as the quarterback that many, for some reason, expected in week one. It's going to take time, which college football fans don't have a lot of, unfortunately.

Buckeyes Make Texas Pay: Arch Manning’s Rough Debut Against Ohio State Isn't End Of The World

Give Him A Few More Cupcakes, Then It's SEC Play For Arch

This will continue to be a learning experience for the talented quarterback, every week as SEC play draws closer. Finishing the game 19-30 for 295 yards, 4 touchdowns and 1 interception, there are plays that Arch will want back.

But, the best part for Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns is that they'll get another chance to tune the offense, with UTEP upcoming next week, followed by Sam Houston State.

The, attention turns towards a monster showdown with the Florida Gators, in Gainesville. This should be when we truly start to judge Manning once again, not against the cupcakes that will be eaten over the next few weeks.

I hope everyone learned their lesson last week, and will slow it down a bit with Arch.

He'll get there, it's just going to take a little time. Today was a good step in that direction.