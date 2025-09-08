College Football Fallout: Billy Napier’s Job In Jeopardy, Mike Gundy In A Tailspin, Lane Kiffin Angers Bettors

After a stunning upset in Gainesville and a blowout in Eugene, Florida and Oklahoma State are now at the center of the coaching hot seat conversation, while Alabama gets a reprieve

In the ever-changing world of college football, it looks as though Billy Napier has taken the place of Kalen Deboer on the list of coaches who are on the hot seat, along with Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy.

What was seemingly an ‘easy’ weekend for most teams in the sport turned into a nightmare for Florida's Napier and Gundy. I would hope Alabama's DeBoer sent a fruit basket to the office of South Florida's Alex Golesh, who helped take some of the heat off the head coach in Tuscaloosa.

Welcome to the chaos, only three weeks into the 2025 season. After combing through my DM's and email, I could tell plenty of you had thoughts on the weekend, and what's upcoming in week three.

So, I got the gist of them all, and here's where we landed.

Will Florida Give Billy Napier A Longer Leash Because Of Schedule?

The folks in Gainesville who make the tough decisions are not waiting around until the end of the schedule to make a move on Napier, if it's warranted. Right now, Florida finds itself in the same position as it was last year.

Coming off the loss to USF, the Gators are once again the talk of college football, and not for the right reasons. Now that AD Scott Stricklin has signed a new five-year extension, it's clear that he will be the one heading up the charge if the Gators have to look for a new head coach. But, the overall sentiment around Gainesville is a sense of urgency, once again.

The other problem is that DJ Lagway looks nothing like what he showed at times during 2024. Whether it's the hamstring or throwing shoulder, he's clearly not himself, and that's going to be a major problem.

Also, the schedule is not going to be a crutch that Napier can stand on. There has been enough evidence of where the Gators football program is, and where it could be headed. Unless Florida pulls off a miraculous run over the next five weeks, we could be seeing the end of this football era in Gainesville.

With games against No. 3 LSU, No. 5 Miami, No. 7 Texas and then No. 16 Texas A&M, if it almost feels like the writing is on the wall, if this is the type of performance we can expect.

Week 3 Slate In College Football Is Loaded

Why would Vanderbilt not be ranked in the latest AP Top 25? It's not a hill I'm willing to die on right now, with Auburn making an appearance this week, thanks to Baylor defeating SMU.

But for all the complaining about last weekend's schedule, I hope you are satisfied with what's coming on Saturday. If not, I don't know what to tell you, maybe you should just go enjoy the NFL. They seem to be putting on some incredible games.

I'm kidding, but thanks to Florida losing to USF, locations had to be changed for one pregame show.

No. 4 Georgia @ No. 22 Tennessee

No. 8 Clemson @ Georgia Tech

South Florida @ No. 5 Miami

Florida @ No. 3 LSU

No. 19 Texas A&M @ No. 9 Notre Dame

Vanderbilt @ No. 10 South Carolina

Please stop complaining about the college football schedule, you look like a child. I understand if you're upset that your favorite team is playing the ‘Sisters of The Poor’ at home, but other than that, let's take it down a little.

What Was Lane Kiffin Doing? Bettors Were Fuming

I feel for the college football gamblers out there that took Ole Miss -8.5 just as the game against Kentucky was starting. Looking back, I feel even worse about how it ended for your parlay or straight-bet.

Late in the fourth quarter, Ole Miss led 30-20, with bettors thinking Kiffin had pulled off a beautiful end to the afternoon slate. Unfortunately, things took a horrible turn in Lexington, thanks to Kentucky going on a last-minute drive. Sure, Ole Miss took the lead with 1:10 remaining in the game, but it was still a rough outing when Kentucky ended up in Rebels territory.

As the clock ticked down, Kiffin called a timeout with just under 10-seconds remaining in the game. Seeing that he was down ten points, Kentucky's Mark Stoops decided to trot the specials teams out, which led to a 39-yard field goal that cut the deficit to seven points, and ultimately killing the Ole Miss -8.5 spread.

At least Kiffin apologized, right? "Sorry to a lot of gamblers there at the end," Lane said postgame.

Why does a part of me feel like he wasn’t actually sorry? Because he's not, I promise.

Oh Mike Gundy, Things Have Turned Sour At Oklahoma State

It's one thing to get beaten on the road by a top-5 team. But, it's certainly another when the final score is 69-3 in Oregon's favor, after a week filled with Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy exchanging NIL words with Dan Lanning that didn’t seem to pan out.

Gundy can talk about how things just started to snowball against a great team, but I would venture to guess that this will be his last season in Stillwater. He's had a great run, competed for playoff spots, won Big 12 titles, a few NY6 bowl games and put the Cowboys on the map.

But, sometimes a football program needs fresh blood to carry them into a new era. In this case, even though I'm sure he wants to continue coaching, it might be time. Now watch Oklahoma State go on this wild run through the Big 12 and compete for a conference title.

There will be plenty of teams who decide that a coaching change is needed for their program over the next month or so. We now wait to see which athletic director has the gumption to do it before Halloween arrives.