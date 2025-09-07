AP Top 25 Poll: Ohio State Stays No. 1 As Florida Gators Tumble After USF Upset Loss
Florida’s stunning loss to South Florida shakes up the AP Top 25, with Billy Napier under mounting pressure as Ohio State holds firm at No. 1.
After a chaotic weekend of college football, Ohio State remains the No.1 team in the new AP Top-25, but we have multiple teams taking a tumble, including the Florida Gators.
Last week, it was Alabama drastically falling after the loss to Florida State, and not it's another team from the State of Florida causing chaos, with South Florida defeating the Gators on Saturday night in an upset win.
Nobody’s Safe: Upsets, Chaos Define College Football Saturday, Especially For Billy Napier
The conversation surrounding head coach Billy Napier has once again taken a turn, which seems to be on-par for his time in Gainesville. Now, with an upcoming gauntlet of games, the Gators are staring down a below .500 record before middle October even arrives. Next up, a trip to LSU.
As for other teams that took a fall, Baylor defeating previously No. 17 SMU, along with Mississippi State defeating No. 12 Arizona State, we have ourselves movement in the latest polls.
Welcome Back To The Hot Seat, Billy Napier. USF Made Sure To Warm It Back Up For The Florida Gators
Upsets Lead To Movement In The AP Top-25
Heading into week three of the college football season, there are plenty of teams looking to make a surge, with enough games on the upcoming schedule to have fans starting to feel a little nervous about their respective teams.
But, it's a new week, and a new Top-25 for us to argue about. There have been some interesting shakeups this week in the poll.
- 1. Ohio State
- 2. Penn State
- 3. LSU
- 4. Oregon
- 5. Miami
- 6. Georgia
- 7. Texas
- 8. Notre Dame
- 9. Illinois
- 10. Florida State
- 11. South Carolina
- 12. Clemson
- 13. Oklahoma
- 14. Iowa State
- 15. Tennessee
- 16. Texas A&M
- 17. Ole Miss
- 18. South Florida
- 19. Alabama
- 20. Utah
- 21. Texas Tech
- 22. Indiana
- 23. Michigan
- 24. Auburn
- 25. Missouri
As for the upcoming weekend, I don't imagine folks will have the same mentality’s heading into this slate of games.
•No. 6 Georgia @ No. 15 Tennessee
•No. 12 Clemson @ Georgia Tech
• No. 18 South Florida @ No. 5 Miami
•Florida @ No. 3 LSU
•No. 16 Texas A&M @ No. 8 Notre Dame
•Vanderbilt @ No. 11 South Carolina
There will be plenty of eyes on Baton Rouge this weekend, wondering if Florida can rebound from the loss to USF. But with a stacked lineup, we are getting plenty of premier matchups next weekend.
But, like I told you heading into yesterday, stop underselling these college football weekends, because that's when the surprises seemingly happen.