Nobody’s Safe: Upsets, Chaos Define College Football Saturday, Especially For Billy Napier

From Gainesville to Norman to Starkville, Week 2 proved no team is safe as college football delivered upsets, overtime drama, and rivalry chaos.

Don't act like you weren't entertained by that weekend of college football, when plenty of folks were complaining about the lack of Top-25 matchups. From Starkville to Gainesville, all the way over to Norman, Saturday certainly delivered for fans.

Sure, the games weren't appealing on paper, but tell that to the USF fans that witnessed the Bulls shock the Florida Gators into oblivion, putting Billy Napier right back on the hot seat that he barely got off of following the 2024 season.

Did we think Ole Miss and Kentucky would battle till the final minutes of the fourth quarter? I know I didn’t. Or, that Baylor would defeat No. 17 SMU in double-overtime, while Mississippi State pulled off an incredible final touchdown to upset Arizona State in Starkville.

If you haven't figured it out by now, nobody is safe in this sport if they don't bring the same type of energy as their opponent. I don't care what your team is ranked.

Billy Napier In Trouble Once Again In Florida. Déjà vu Strikes

But, while there will be plenty of conversations around next weekend, it was week two that had some teams running in circles, with Florida fans now preparing for the worst in 2025. Honestly, I don't know who could blame them after that performance from the Gators.

Billy Napier has been riding on what has felt like a never-ending rollercoaster, with boosters and fans wondering when he will actually turn the Gators football program around for good. After what we saw on Saturday against USF, I don't think that's coming any time soon if this undisciplined team continues to play like this.

The road doesn't get any easier from here. Next up, the Gators will face No. 3 LSU in Baton Rouge, at No.5 Miami, No. 7 Texas at home, and then wrap it up with Texas A&M. So, I think it's a fair assumption that Napier might not make it to November if this keeps up.

You would only hope that Alabama's Kalen Deboer sent USF coach Alex Golesh a fruit basket for the win, which takes the national attention off him, at least for a few days.

Oklahoma Comes Up Clutch Against Michigan.

We wondered how this game would go between the Wolverines and Sooners, given that it felt like a rock fight would end up breaking out. Turns out, we were somewhat correct, as Oklahoma picked up the 21-13 win on Saturday in Norman.

This was a monumental win for Oklahoma's Brent Venables, given all the expectations around this year's squad, behind quarterback John Mateer. While the Wolverines look like a team that will catch three or four more losses this season, it was still fascinating to watch Bryce Underwood play quarterback.

And while there is plenty of hope in Ann Arbor for the freshman, he clearly has a lot of room to grow. Oh, Michigan's Sherrone Moore will start serving his suspension next week for his role in NCAA drama surrounding Connor Stalions.

Plenty Of Big Wins In College Football, Especially Mississippi State And Missouri

For the opening quarter, it looked as though the Bulldogs were going to run away from Arizona State. But, the Sun Devils were not going quiet into the night, scoring seventeen unanswered points leading up to the game's final minutes.

After the Bulldogs forced Arizona State into kicking a field goal with just over one minute to play that would give the Sun Devils the lead, Cowbell madness was about to breakout in Starkville.

Brenen Thompson caught a deep post across the middle, taking it to the house to give the Bulldogs a monster win over the No. 17 ranked Sun Devils. I would guess karma played a factor in this one, given Kenny Dillingham decided to talk a bit too much about the hotel and food options around Starkville.

Oh, and if you weren’t entertained in the late game, I would imagine you were at least peeking in on the Missouri vs. Kansas ‘Border War’.

It turned into a slugfest in the second half, but Missouri got the last laugh, with the 42-31 win that had fans reveling in pure chaos before the ball was even kicked-off. Having not played since 2011, it was great to see this rivalry get back rolling again, even if it's not going to last very long.

News, Notes From Week Two In College Football. Looking Ahead

Congrats to Army for pulling off the win over Kansas State, just one week after losing to Tarleton State at home. Oh, and they will head home with a $1.175 million check to go with that win.

Kentucky put up a strong fight, but Ole Miss was too much down the stretch in Lexington. It was a productive day that started off with hot yoga for Lane Kiffin, and ended with a revenge win over the Wildcats.

Ok, Kalen DeBoer, you got Alabama in the win column, beating Louisiana Monroe 73-0 in Tuscaloosa. Who knows, maybe all you need is a cupcake to take care of that craving for success. Who knows where this team goes from here, but a win over the Warhawks doesn't prove much.

For the Iowa versus Iowa State showdown, it was a defensive slobberknocker that we all saw coming. Did you think Iowa wasn’t going to put up a fight without at least five punts, two interceptions and a few weird play-call decisions?

As for week three of the college football season, all I can say is buckle up.

No. 4 Georgia @ No. 22 Tennessee

No. 8 Clemson @ Georgia Tech

South Florida @ No. 5 Miami

Florida @ No. 3 LSU

No. 19 Texas A&M @ No. 9 Notre Dame

Vanderbilt @ No. 10 South Carolina

Sign me up, especially after the ‘lackluster’ matchups we had this past Saturday. College Football is rolling, and I'm here for the ride. We'll see you in Knoxville next weekend for the Georgia vs. Tennessee showdown. Yes, plans change just like the College Gameday crew pivoting from Baton Rouge to East Tennessee, thanks to Billy Napier.