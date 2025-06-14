Is Stephen A. Smith A Fraud? ESPN's $100 Million NBA Guy Caught In The Act During NBA Finals

Stephen A. Smith was caught in the act during Friday's Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

No, not sex, you animals! Although that would be a great way to start a big Saturday. No. Something far worse, yet far more relatable: not paying attention to an NBA game.

I don't blame him one bit, personally.

For those who missed it – and that's most of you because it's the NBA – the Thunder beat the Pacers in what Google tells me was a thrilling Game 4. I was watching the Red Sox walk it off against the Yankees at Fenway, personally, but to each their own.

Anyway, Stephen A. Smith was on site for the big game – because ESPN cannot stop giving us all the Stephen A. Smith – but he just didn't seem that interested in what was going on …

Again, I don't blame him:

Stephen A. Smith was just staying sharp

Amazing. Yes! Stephen A. One of us!

I'm 100% with him on this one. We've all been there. These phones? They're like a drug at this point. They're seriously like cocaine. Allegedly, of course.

We can't help ourselves. We're always on them. My wife and I got into a huge argument last night about it. We were watching the latest episode of Masterchef, and I look over … and she's just on her phone. What are we doing here?

It's a disease in this country right now, and it's probably not gonna get any better if I'm being honest. We live in the social media era. The technological era. The AI era. Phones ain't going away.

So no, I don't blame Stephen A. Smith for keeping his mind sharp and cranking out some solitaire during a thrilling 111-104 NBA Finals game. Not one bit.

I'm sure there was a foul called on the court because that's what the NBA is now – constant whistles – and he got bored with watching another free throw. There's a reason ratings STINK right now, and it ain't because the league is riveting.

So, he decided to stay fresh by stacking some queens on kings, building that foundation, and attacking the tableau. Yeah, I looked up official solitaire terms for this blog. You're welcome.

Now, let's go have a big Saturday.