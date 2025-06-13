Stephen A. Smith Has Some Surprising Words For The Grandstanding Senator Who Acted Like A Child

When you've lost Stephen A. Smith AND CNN, you've lost the plot. Give it up, Dems. Your latest stunt with some senator we've never heard of until yesterday just didn't land. It didn't work.

I know y'all wanted it to. And Lord knows you tried. But … it's just not happening. Sorry. Better luck next time!

For those who missed it – and how could you have given that it was all over social media for three hours before Israel started bombing Iran – California senator Alex Padilla acted like a child at Kristi Noem's LA presser on Thursday.

He barged in – unannounced – and started yelling at the current Secretary of Homeland Security. He started walking towards her, shouting. He was quickly detained. He was removed. He kept yelling. He was then briefly cuffed, because, frankly, he was acting like a child.

Now, this was all political theater. The Dems wanted this to happen. Alex Padilla wanted this to happen. Gavin Newsom's slimy little fingerprints were all over it. Hell, some of the lunatics back in DC even staged some sort of "march" out of anger yesterday. Seriously. I'm pretty sure Mayor Pete cried at one point.

Luckily for you and me – nobody, and I mean NOBODY, is buying what the left is selling. And that includes Stephen A. Smith:

Swing and a miss, Dems

Yeah, that's a man who is seriously thinking about running in 2028. Stephen A. Smith has become so red-pilled, he may even run as a Republican at this point. What a turnaround. From rags to riches!

This dude always puts my brain in a pretzel. I just can't figure him out. One day he's on ESPN yelling about something that has to do with race, and the next he's calling out the lefties for acting like toddlers.

Which side are you on, Stephen A.!? I'm so confused.

Regardless, this is 100% the right side to be on in this situation. This Alex Padilla? Completely full of crap. The dude held a press conference 20 minutes later! He was so traumatized by the whole thing that he … spoke to a group of reporters. And then appeared on MNSBC!

How did he find the time?!

Again, it's all theater. It's all grandstanding. This is their playbook. Cause as much civil unrest as possible until the public turns on Trump. They did it in 2020, and they're doing it again now.

I'd expect them to up their game heading into the weekend, especially given the fact that this story has already been buried thanks to Israel.

Heads on a swivel!